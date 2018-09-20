Essex drug-dealer jailed following Attorney General’s referral

A man who grew and sold cannabis from his bedroom has been jailed today after the Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox QC MP, referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient.

During a police search of James Brooks’ Southend home, a false wall was discovered in the 24 year old’s bedroom. Inside this concealed room, police found 6 cannabis plants. Elsewhere in the room, they found large amounts of cannabis, cocaine, and paraphernalia relating to the sale of drugs. They also found weapons including a machete and pair of nun-chucks.

Brooks was originally sentenced at Basildon Crown Court in July, where he was given 18 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months. He was also made the subject of a 12 month drug rehabilitation requirement, and ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity and unpaid work. Today, after the Attorney General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 32 months immediate imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Attorney General said:

“Drug production and dealing has severe impacts on a community and on individuals. Brooks was making a living from harming the lives of others, and it is important that this is reflected in his sentence.”