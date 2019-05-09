Sellafield Ltd awards 20-year project partnership

The Programme and Project Partners (PPP) model is set to revolutionise project delivery at Sellafield, through newly established long-term partnerships.

The Sellafield nuclear site is home to one of the most complex portfolios of construction projects in the world, stretching over many decades.

The new approach will support the transformation of the company from a nuclear operator into a world leader in environmental remediation.

The partnership is made up of 4 ‘lots’, and the contracts have been awarded to:

Kellogg Brown and Root Ltd (KBR)– Integration partner

Wood - Design and Engineering partner

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure - Civils Construction Management partner

Doosan Babcock Ltd - Process Construction Management partner

Sellafield Ltd will work collaboratively with the 4 lot partners, to deliver major projects in support of the site’s 100-year decommissioning programme.

The new approach is set up to support faster, more effective project delivery, stability in design and construction supply chains, greater workforce flexibility, and local economic benefit.

Paul Foster, CEO for Sellafield Ltd, said:

The award of the PPP contracts marks the start of a new, and very different, journey for Sellafield Ltd and our supply chain partners. Our number one priority is making Sellafield safer, sooner, and a key part of this is establishing closer relationships with other expert organisations. Working side by side with our 4 long-term partners, as one team, will help transform the way we deliver projects safely, quickly, and cost effectively. The new approach also provides huge opportunities for our communities, through 20 years of sustainable employment in the design and construction supply chain, enhancing the skills of the workforce, while helping realise the economic ambitions of our community, to achieve its unlimited potential. I’d like to congratulate Kellogg Brown and Root Ltd, Wood Nuclear Limited, Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd and Doosan Babcock Ltd. We look forward to working in partnership to progress the safe, secure completion of our clean-up mission.

Stuart Bradie, President and Chief Executive Officer of KBR said:

As a pioneer of collaborative working and forging strong alliances, KBR is delighted to have been selected to partner with Sellafield on this enduring project, which will place us at the heart of the customer’s delivery team.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood’s Specialist Technical Solutions business, said:

We already have a deep, shared history with Sellafield and this new appointment provides a platform for us to assist with safe and secure operation and clean-up over the next 2 decades. We are looking forward to working with Sellafield and our partners to maximise socio-economic benefits for local communities.

John Morgan, Chief Executive of Morgan Sindall Group, said:

Our long-standing relationship with Sellafield is very important to the Group. We’re delighted to have secured this opportunity to continue to cement our relationship over the next 20 years. We look forward to working in partnership with Sellafield Ltd, together with our supply chain, to keep enhancing the local communities where we work.

Andy Colquhoun, CEO of Doosan Babcock commented:

We are delighted to have signed the contract on PPP and look forward to collaborating with Sellafield Ltd and the other 3 partners to meet the significant decommissioning challenges which lie ahead.

Notes to editors Sellafield Ltd Sellafield Ltd is the organisation responsible for the safe operation and clean-up of the Sellafield site in Cumbria, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

Sellafield is the largest nuclear complex in Western Europe. We deliver a nationally-important mission, ensuring the safety and security of the UK’s nuclear legacy and progressively decommissioning some of the world’s oldest atomic facilities.

Within the next year we will complete our reprocessing mission, and our focus will be entirely on high hazard and risk reduction.

The site is two square miles with over 1,000 buildings. Although the site is effectively being dismantled, it is a hive of construction activity and as old facilities are decommissioned, new ones need to be built to store nuclear waste.

The decommissioning programme will run for over 100 years, so access to all skills, innovation and supply chain is crucial to ensure this is done safely and securely.