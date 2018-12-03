News story
Seeking disability sector champions for 2019
The Office for Disability Issues are seeking disability sector champions in 7 sectors.
Are you a business leader? Are you passionate about accessibility? Do you want to encourage culture change within UK business? If your answer to these questions is yes, you could be one of the next disability sector champions.
There are currently 14 sector champions who use their influential status as leaders in their sectors to drive improvements to the accessibility, and quality, of services and facilities in their sector.
These champions have all made great progress in their sectors but there is much more to do to ensure disabled people are fully included across the whole of society.
So we are issuing a call for business people to become sector champions initially for one year, in each of the following sectors:
- countryside and heritage
- fashion
- food and drink
- product design
- retail
- technology
- website accessibility
We need champions who are ambitious, passionate and dynamic, with strong networks and the ability to reach out to a wide range of organisations and to create momentum for change.
Express your interest
If you are ready for this challenge, and welcome the opportunity to work within your sector and beyond to deliver on these goals, please download and complete the application form:
Email the form to odi.contactus@dwp.gsi.gov.uk (Office for Disability Issues)
Further information is available in the candidate information pack:
If you have any enquiries please contact us at the email address above.
Completed expressions of interest are due back by midnight on 13 January 2019.