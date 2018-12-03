Seeking disability sector champions for 2019

Are you a business leader? Are you passionate about accessibility? Do you want to encourage culture change within UK business? If your answer to these questions is yes, you could be one of the next disability sector champions.

There are currently 14 sector champions who use their influential status as leaders in their sectors to drive improvements to the accessibility, and quality, of services and facilities in their sector.

These champions have all made great progress in their sectors but there is much more to do to ensure disabled people are fully included across the whole of society.

So we are issuing a call for business people to become sector champions initially for one year, in each of the following sectors:

countryside and heritage

fashion

food and drink

product design

retail

technology

website accessibility

We need champions who are ambitious, passionate and dynamic, with strong networks and the ability to reach out to a wide range of organisations and to create momentum for change.

Express your interest

If you are ready for this challenge, and welcome the opportunity to work within your sector and beyond to deliver on these goals, please download and complete the application form:

Disability sector champion application form 2019 ODT , 10.5KB This file is in an OpenDocument format This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@dwp.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Email the form to odi.contactus@dwp.gsi.gov.uk (Office for Disability Issues)

Further information is available in the candidate information pack:

Disability sector champion 2019: candidate information pack ODT , 1.57MB This file is in an OpenDocument format This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@dwp.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you have any enquiries please contact us at the email address above.

Completed expressions of interest are due back by midnight on 13 January 2019.