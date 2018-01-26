News story
Secretary of State welcomes US Trade Commission's decision on Bombardier
Secretary of State, Rt Hon Karen Bradley, has welcomed this evening's decision by the US Trade Commission who voted in favour of Bombardier.
Speaking a short time ago, Mrs Bradley commented:
It is excellent news that the International Trade Commission has unanimously found in favour of Bombardier. It is great that the company will continue to play a hugely important role in our economy as we build a Northern Ireland fit for the future.
I know Bombardier workers and their families have been waiting some time for this and I wish them well as we welcome this news together.
The UK Government has been working tirelessly to safeguard Bombardier jobs and argued from the very start this case was wholly unjustified.