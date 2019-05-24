Secretary of State welcomes the appointment of Simon Byrne as new PSNI Chief Constable

Following the appointment of Simon Byrne as the new Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI),Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland said:

I welcome the appointment today by the Policing Board of Simon Byrne as the new Chief Constable of the PSNI. I wish Simon all the very best as he takes up his new role, and builds on work of the current Chief Constable, George Hamilton, whose leadership has been vital during a challenging for policing in Northern Ireland. I thank George Hamilton for the significant contribution he has made to policing in Northern Ireland.

PSNI continues to deal with many difficult issues on a daily basis and as an organisation makes a vital contribution to the stability of Northern Ireland. Simon brings significant strategic and operational experience to this role at a crucial time. I look forward to working with him and his senior team.