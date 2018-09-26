Secretary of State meeting with Chief Minister of Gibraltar: 26 September 2018

Secretary of State Dominic Raab said:

“I was delighted to welcome the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo for a discussion about the shared opportunities that lie ahead as the UK and Gibraltar leave the EU together.

“We had a productive conversation about the importance of UK-Gibraltar ties and the vital work going on to deepen and strengthen these into the future.

“The UK is fully involving Gibraltar as we negotiate our departure from the EU, and this meeting was just one of the many ways in which we are ensuring that their priorities are taken into account.

“I look forward to working together to secure a prosperous future for the UK and Gibraltar outside the EU.”