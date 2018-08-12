News story
Secretary of State extends condolences following death of Tom Moran
The Secretary of State has this evening offered her condolences following the death of Tom Moran in New York
Commenting earlier this evening, Mrs Bradley said:
Tom Moran was a hugely successful businessman and well-regarded philanthropist and who was a true friend to Northern Ireland. He took an active role behind the scenes in supporting the Belfast Agreement and the Northern Ireland Peace Process over many years.
We are indebted to him for his work over the past decades and for his efforts to help bring about a lasting peace for all in Northern Ireland.
My sincere condolences to his wife and entire family circle at this very sad time.
Published 12 August 2018