Search for leader of Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation launched

Government is investing £9 million in the centre as part of plans to make the UK the best place in the world for businesses developing artificial intelligence (AI) to start, grow and thrive.

It will advise on the measures needed to enable and ensure safe, ethical and innovative uses of data-driven technologies.

The UK already benefits from a world-class regulatory regime and the centre will build on this by making sure we understand and respond to the rapidly evolving ways in which data is impacting our lives.

The centre will make sure we have a governance regime which fully supports both ethical and innovative uses of these technologies. It will deliver its work through extensive engagement with industry, regulators, civil society and the public.

Digital and Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said:

We are determined to be the best place in the world to start and grow a digital business while ensuring safe, ethical and innovative uses of data-driven technologies. Our Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation will be crucial in helping us achieve this aim by building public confidence, providing certainty for business and helping maximise the exceptional potential of AI and data. Today we’re launching a call for a chair to lead the interim centre. This is a fantastic opportunity to shape its early work and establish the permanent centre on a firm and credible footing.

It is essential to get the design of the permanent centre right and a public consultation on its exact remit and functions will be launched in due course.

Expression of Interest: Chair of Interim Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation

The interim Chair will have a unique opportunity to shape the early phase of the Centre’s work, as well as help to establish the permanent Centre on a firm and credible footing. Read information about the opportunity and how to apply.