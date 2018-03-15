News story
Schedule of meetings on issues related to Ireland/Northern Ireland
Meetings on issues related to Ireland and Northern Ireland
|14 March
|Opening session at coordinators’ level – objectives of the exercise and agreement of follow-up work
|26 March
|Customs/goods regulation/SPS
|27 March
|Transit/practical arrangements
|6 April
|Rights of individuals
|9 April
|Review meeting at coordinators’ level
|11 April
|North-South cooperation
|18 April (tbc)
|Review Meeting at coordinators’ level
Published 15 March 2018