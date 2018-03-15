News story

Schedule of meetings on issues related to Ireland/Northern Ireland

Meetings on issues related to Ireland and Northern Ireland

Published 15 March 2018
From:
Department for Exiting the European Union
14 March Opening session at coordinators’ level – objectives of the exercise and agreement of follow-up work
26 March Customs/goods regulation/SPS
27 March Transit/practical arrangements
6 April Rights of individuals
9 April Review meeting at coordinators’ level
11 April North-South cooperation
18 April (tbc) Review Meeting at coordinators’ level
