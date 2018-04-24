Scam emails claiming to be from Companies House

We’re aware that some customers have received suspicious emails about company complaints. These emails are not from us.

The email is sent from: “noreply@cpgov.uk” with the following message:

If you receive any emails from this sender, forward them to phishing@companieshouse.gov.uk as soon as possible. Do not open any attachments.

If you receive a suspicious email, you should report it to us immediately. Do not disclose any personal information or open any attachments. Companies House will never ask for your authorisation code.

You can read our guidance for more information on reporting fraud to Companies House.