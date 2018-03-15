News story

Saga Sky and Stema Barge II report published

Collision between a general cargo ship and a rock carrying barge off the Kent coast resulting in damage to 2 subsea power cables.

Published 15 March 2018
From:
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Saga Sky

The MAIB’s report on the collision between Saga Sky and Stema Barge II on 20 November 2016 in which both vessels had been driven towards the coast under the influence of adverse weather conditions created by Storm Angus and resulting in two subsea power cables being severed, is now published.

The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations, read more.

Press enquiries

Published 15 March 2018

