News story
Safety Bulletin published
Safety lesson on the use of safety harness tethers on sailing yachts.
The MAIB has today issued a safety bulletin to highlight an urgent safety lesson that has arisen following a fatal man overboard from the sailing yacht CV30 in the Indian Ocean on 18 November 2017.
The bulletin contains details on the background and events leading up to the accident, initial findings and the safety lesson, read more.
A full report will be published when the investigation is complete.
Press enquiries
Press enquiries during office hours 01932 440015
Press enquiries out of hours 020 7944 4292
Published 9 January 2018