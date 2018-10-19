News story
Safety Bulletin 4/2018 published
Urgent bulletin on working in enclosed spaces issued after a fatal accident on fishing vessel Sunbeam at Fraserburgh, Scotland.
The MAIB has today issued a safety bulletin after working in a refrigerated salt water tank resulted in a fatal accident on board the fishing vessel Sunbeam (FR487) on 14 August 2018.
The bulletin contains details on the background of the incident, initial findings, safety lessons and recommendation, read more.
A full report will be published when the investigation is complete.
Published 19 October 2018