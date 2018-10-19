News story

Safety Bulletin 4/2018 published

Urgent bulletin on working in enclosed spaces issued after a fatal accident on fishing vessel Sunbeam at Fraserburgh, Scotland.

Published 19 October 2018
From:
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Photograph of the aft refrigerated salt water tank on board fv Sunbeam
The aft refrigerated salt water tank on fv Sunbeam

The MAIB has today issued a safety bulletin after working in a refrigerated salt water tank resulted in a fatal accident on board the fishing vessel Sunbeam (FR487) on 14 August 2018.

The bulletin contains details on the background of the incident, initial findings, safety lessons and recommendation, read more.

A full report will be published when the investigation is complete.

