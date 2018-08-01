News story
Safety Bulletin 3/2018 published
Urgent safety lesson issued after keel failure led to the yacht Tyger of London capsizing off Tenerife, Canary Islands.
The MAIB has today issued a safety bulletin following the failure of a shallow draught, lead keel fitted to a commercial yacht on 7 December 2017.
The bulletin contains details on the background of the incident, the initial findings, yachts fitted with similar keels and a safety lesson, read more.
A full report will be published when the investigation is complete.
