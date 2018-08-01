News story

Safety Bulletin 3/2018 published

Urgent safety lesson issued after keel failure led to the yacht Tyger of London capsizing off Tenerife, Canary Islands.

Published 1 August 2018
From:
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Composite image showing the yacht, the capsize and the keel

The MAIB has today issued a safety bulletin following the failure of a shallow draught, lead keel fitted to a commercial yacht on 7 December 2017.

The bulletin contains details on the background of the incident, the initial findings, yachts fitted with similar keels and a safety lesson, read more.

A full report will be published when the investigation is complete.

Press enquiries

Published 1 August 2018