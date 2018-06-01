Safety Bulletin 2/2018 published

The MAIB has today issued a safety bulletin after the failure of a rescue line during a manoverboard drill on 24 March 2018.

The bulletin contains details on the background of the incident, the initial findings and the safety lessons, read more.

A full report will be published when the investigation is complete.

Request for information

To assist this investigation, it is requested that full details of any defective throw bag rescue lines discovered are also passed to the MAIB via throwbags@maib.gov.uk.