News story

Safety Bulletin 2/2018 published

Urgent safety lessons issued after the failure of a throw bag rescue line during a boat capsize rescue drill.

Published 1 June 2018
From:
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Throw bag with inset of the broken line

The MAIB has today issued a safety bulletin after the failure of a rescue line during a manoverboard drill on 24 March 2018.

The bulletin contains details on the background of the incident, the initial findings and the safety lessons, read more.

A full report will be published when the investigation is complete.

Request for information

To assist this investigation, it is requested that full details of any defective throw bag rescue lines discovered are also passed to the MAIB via throwbags@maib.gov.uk.

Press enquiries

Published 1 June 2018

