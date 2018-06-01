News story
Safety Bulletin 2/2018 published
Urgent safety lessons issued after the failure of a throw bag rescue line during a boat capsize rescue drill.
The MAIB has today issued a safety bulletin after the failure of a rescue line during a manoverboard drill on 24 March 2018.
The bulletin contains details on the background of the incident, the initial findings and the safety lessons, read more.
A full report will be published when the investigation is complete.
Request for information
To assist this investigation, it is requested that full details of any defective throw bag rescue lines discovered are also passed to the MAIB via throwbags@maib.gov.uk.
Press enquiries
Press enquiries during office hours 01932 440015
Press enquiries out of hours 020 7944 4292