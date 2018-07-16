S4C New Appointments

Owen Derbyshire

Owen Derbyshire is founder and CEO of Properr Software and Principal Consultant at Twenty One Group. His non-executive director roles include the youth enterprise group Promo Cymru and technology company Solviq. He also sits on the Welsh Government’s Welsh Language Partnership Council and the Welsh Language Technology Board.

Anita George

Anita George is co-founder of The Hillcrest Partnership, an independent consultancy providing corporate governance advisory services to the financial services sector and family businesses. She is a lawyer who previously worked across several sectors in the UK and Hong Kong, most recently as Director of Legal Affairs at Kerogen Capital. She is a Trustee of The Ashley Family Foundation and of Westside Academy Trust, and a former board member of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Rhodri Williams

Rhodri Williams recently left his position as Ofcom’s Director in Wales, a role he had undertaken since 1 January 2004. His current non-executive positions include Chair of Gwent Independent Film Trust, Member of the Welsh Government Next Generation Broadband Wales Programme Board and Member of the Welsh Government Public Sector Broadband Aggregation Project Board. Other previous roles include Member and Chair of the Welsh Language Board (1997-2004).

The roles are remunerated at £9,650 per annum. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

“S4C fulfils a crucial role in the fabric of the UK’s creative, dynamic and fast-moving broadcasting industry and occupies a hugely significant place in the cultural landscape. “The recent publication of independent review and the forthcoming move of the channels’ HQ to Yr Egin in Carmarthen is certain to re-energise the broadcaster, giving it the stability and certainty that it needs to continue to go from strength to strength in the future. “Bringing Anita, Owen and Rhodri to the Board table will strengthen S4C’s ability to embrace the new opportunities that lie ahead. They are leaders in their fields and their expertise, experience and fresh perspectives will further enhance and strengthen the Board at this important and exciting stage in the channel’s history.”

Chair of S4C Huw Jones, said:

“The three new members have a wide range of experience and skills which will be very relevant to S4C’s work in the years ahead. It gives me great pleasure to welcome them to the Authority Board.”