News story

Runaway at Bitton Station

Runaway of two coaches at Bitton Station, Avon Valley Railway, 25 July 2018.

Published 22 August 2018
Rail Accident Investigation Branch
The coaches in their final position (courtesy of Avon Valley Railway)
At around 17:15 hrs on 25 July 2018, two unbraked coaches ran approximately 40 metres into closed crossing gates during shunting operations. The collision caused minor damage to the gates and track. There was no damage to the vehicles and no injuries.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.

