RSH Quarterly survey published covering Q4 - January to March 2018

The Regulator of Social Housing’s latest Quarterly survey shows that the social housing sector has sufficient access to finance and is in a robust position to respond to any changes to the wider economic environment.

The survey report, published today (31 May 2018), covers the period 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018 and includes forecasts up to 31 March 2019. This quarter’s survey, based on responses from 229 private registered providers (PRPs) and PRP groups who own or manage more than 1,000 homes, also includes annual data relating to private finance, impairment and non-registered entities.

Some of the main findings in this quarter include:

in the year to March 2018, providers agreed £10.1 billion of new facilities, £2.5 billion more than in the previous year

95% of providers having sufficient debt facilities to last over 12 months or more – with the sector’s re-financing risk and re-pricing risk remaining low

an moderate increase in the 18 month pipeline for both affordable home ownership (AHO) and market sales

total investment in new supply at £10.0 billion in the 12 months to March 2018 was broadly in line with forecasts – with investment in new housing supply expected to be £14.3 billion over the 12 month forecast period

capitalised major repairs increased 4% in the year to March 2018, and are forecast to increase further in the year to March 2019

Fiona MacGregor, Executive Director of Regulation, said:

The survey provides a regular source of information regarding the financial health of PRPs, in particular with regard to their liquidity position. The March survey includes additional annual data, particularly relating to private finance. Where any information received through the Quarterly survey indicates a potential concern, this is followed up with providers. Although providers currently remain in a strong financial position, the regulator will continue to closely monitor sales exposure and sales activity. Where sales revenues are lower than forecast or where a provider is reliant on sales receipts, we will seek assurance that the individual providers have sufficient access to liquidity.

The Quarterly survey sets out information such as the amount of borrowing by registered providers and where they have borrowed t from, the number of affordable home ownership homes and market sale homes they have built and sold. Alongside a programme of periodic In Depth Assessments and regular financial stability checks, it provides regulatory assurance on the sector’s financial strength and the continued viability of individual providers.

The regulator’s Quarterly surveys are available on our website.

