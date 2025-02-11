Royal Navy shipbuilding drives growth in Scotland

Scottish small and medium enterprises (SMEs) contributed to the government’s Defence Industrial Strategy today as the Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP, visited the home of Royal Navy Type 31 frigate production.

Local Scottish SMEs took part in a roundtable discussion at manufacturer Babcock’s site at Rosyth about the upcoming Strategy, emphasising the government’s commitment to fostering growth in the defence sector.

The event, hosted by Minister Eagle, provided a platform for SMEs to explore challenges and opportunities within the shipbuilding industry, reinforcing the Strategy’s goal of ensuring defence investment supports UK-wide prosperity.

With the consultation running until the end of February, the upcoming Defence Industrial Strategy seeks to grow a faster, more integrated, more resilient supply chain. Babcock has invested around £200 million in its Rosyth facilities over the last decade, including the development of a state-of-the-art assembly hall that enables the simultaneous construction of two Type 31 frigates.

The Type 31 programme, managed by Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), demonstrates the breadth of the UK’s shipbuilding skills, innovation and capability.

Ongoing contracts like Type 31 are a key part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change, safeguarding national security whilst raising living standards across the UK with good, skilled, productive jobs.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP, said:

It was great to visit Rosyth and witness first-hand their world-class shipbuilding programme which will strengthen our national security into the future, whilst boosting jobs and small and medium-sized businesses across Scotland.

This Government is working swiftly to develop a new Defence Industrial Strategy, in partnership with industry, innovators and workers, to drive jobs and growth in every nation and region of the UK, supporting our Plan for Change.

Awarded to Babcock in November 2019, the contract for five Type 31 frigates has secured a legacy of shipbuilding activity at Rosyth, one of the UK’s largest waterside manufacturing and repair facilities. The programme continues to sustain and create 2,500 skilled jobs, reinforcing Scotland’s vital contribution to national defence capabilities.

The T31 class is based on Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design, the parent design for the Type 31 frigate, which is adaptable to meet the needs of export customers, demonstrated in successes with Poland and Indonesia. International interest in further exports of the AH140 remains strong.

Babcock officially commenced construction on HMS Formidable at the end of last year, marking the third of five Type 31 Inspiration Class frigates being built for the Royal Navy. Flexible and adaptable by design, the Type 31 is a general-purpose frigate that will undertake missions such as interception, disruption, intelligence gathering, defence engagement and providing humanitarian support.