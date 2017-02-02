Royal Marines Future "Secure" in Scotland

Sir Michael’s announcement came as he watched a battle demonstration at Arbroath as 45 Commando begin training to play a lead role in NATO’s Very High Readiness Group from 2018. This will see them working and training with allies, and place them at the forefront of an international emergency should any arise.

Defence Secretary, Sir Michael Fallon said:

Our Royal Marines are at the heart of Britain’s global role as we do more to support our NATO allies. Their future in Scotland is secure, with those based at Arbroath deployed on ships all around the world as well as working with our European partners to tackle illegal immigration in the Mediterranean, which helps save lives and keep our United Kingdom safer and more secure.

On the visit, Sir Michael Fallon awarded two Royal Navy ranks serving with 45 Commando their Long Service and Good Conduct Medals (LSGC). Petty Officer (Chef) Ian Dixon and Petty Officer (Medical Assistant) Jamie Jackson received their medals in recognition of having maintained perfect military records for 15 years. The men are originally from Lancashire and Derbyshire.

Earlier this month 45 Commando led 400 of their fellow commandos from the Royal Marines’ three main fighting units into the snow and sub-zero temperatures of the Scottish Highlands as they honed winter warfare skills ahead of deploying to northern Norway. In Scandinavia, the Marines can expect temperatures as low as -30˚C, much colder than the -12˚C experiences on the slopes of the Highlands.

The other Royal Marine presence in Scotland is 43 Commando who are based at Her Majesty’s Naval Base (HMNB) Clyde where they protect the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent. Both units are part of the Royal Navy’s elite amphibious infantry who are ready to deploy at short notice both at home and overseas.

45 Commando

In addition to 650 commandos, 45 Commando employs 30 MOD civilians.

The unit moved to Arbroath and RM Condor in 1971 after spending much of the 1950s and 60s deployed.

Their 1982 Falklands Campaign saw major action with the capture of Two Sisters Mountain, which shaped modern Commando, mountain and cold weather warfare.

The Unit deployed to Iraq in 2003 on Operation TELIC 1, and to Afghanistan on various Operation HERRICK deployments in 2006, 2008, 2011 in Sangin, Nad Ali and Helmand Province.

Defence Budget

The UK is investing £178bn in a decade long equipment programme.

The UK Defence budget has a “double lock” which ensures that it will rise every year by at least 0.5% annually, above inflation and always exceed 2% of GDP.

