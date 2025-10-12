Royal Marines' bullseye shot stops £35m illegal drugs shipment in the Middle East

Royal Marine snipers disabled a drugs boat speeding across the Gulf of Oman as frigate HMS Lancaster dealt a £35 million blow to the illegal narcotics trade.

Commando snipers brought the ‘skiff ‘– zipping over the waves at speeds in excess of 40 knots while its crew tried to ditch their illegal cargo – to an immediate halt with a bullseye shot to knock out the boat’s engine.

The snipers took aim from a Wildcat helicopter launched from the warship to intercept three suspect craft in one of the most dramatic counter-drugs intercepts the Royal Navy has been involved with in the Middle East.

More than one-and-a-half tonnes of drugs were recovered in all – heroin, crystal methamphetamine and hashish with an estimated UK street value in excess of £35 million.

Keeping the country safe is the Government’s first priority, and an integral part of its Plan for Change. The work of the Royal Navy at home and abroad is critical to the security and stability of the UK and directly contributes to the government’s Safer Streets Mission.

The UK remains steadfast in its commitment to our armed forces and has pledged to raise defence spending to 2.6% of GDP from 2027, with the aspiration to further increase it to 3% during the next parliament.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Al Carns, said:

Outstanding work by the crew of the HMS Lancaster who stopped and seized £35M worth of dangerous and illicit drugs at sea. Moreover, a well-planned operation culminating in a surgical shot by a Royal Marines sniper disabling the engine of a vessel traveling at 40 knots. That’s excellence at work. Not only have our Royal Navy and Royal Marines disrupted a major criminal enterprise and kept drugs off our streets and away from our kids, but have once again demonstrated effectiveness, decisive action and the exceptionally high standard of our Royal Navy and Marines. I salute our Royal Navy and Royal Marines for their indefatigable work keeping us safe at home and strong abroad.

This is the first time snipers have been called upon to use non-lethal force to disable a suspicious boat in the Gulf region – where typically slow-moving dhows are used to hide the illicit cargoes – unlike the Caribbean, where the tactic has proved effective on several occasions.

The operation began when HMS Lancaster launched her Wildcat from 815 Naval Air Squadron on a dawn patrol over the Gulf of Oman.

Her crew soon picked up three suspicious skiffs travelling at speed – and secretly shadowed them while relaying critical information back to the warship.

That allowed Lancaster to launch her Peregrine mini-helicopter drone to continue monitoring the skiffs – again undetected – providing a live video feed to the ship’s operations room.

Meanwhile, the Wildcat returned to refuel and embark a Maritime Sniper Team from 42 Commando – the Royal Marines’ specialists in boarding operations – to close in for the interception.

When the helicopter appeared over the skiffs, their crews immediately increased speed to more than 40 knots and began hurling their cargo into the water to reduce weight.

Ultimately, it led to two of the skiffs being abandoned – but not the third which persisted in trying to get away.

At this point, the marines targeted the outboard engine, neutralising it with a single round, while crew of the warship’s sea boat recovered the discarded packages and located a partially-submerged abandoned skiff.

The operation highlights HMS Lancaster’s capability to deter illicit activities and disrupt the narcotics trade.

Commander Sam Stephens, Commanding Officer of HMS Lancaster said:

I’m hugely proud of the team’s professionalism, patience, and skill throughout what was a protracted chase, This operation saw Lancaster’s crewed and uncrewed aircraft working hand-in-glove under the direction of the ship’s operations room. The outcome was a highly-successful bust, removing large quantities of narcotics from the streets and preventing their profits from fuelling extremism.

Wildcat pilot Lieutenant Guy Warry added:

Non-lethal disabling fire has not been seen in the region and was essential in preventing the drug runners from moving their product. Being the Wildcat pilot carrying out a live weapons firing on drug-running skiffs whilst flying backwards to provide a stable platform for the snipers was definitely a career highlight. This interdiction is a true testament to the high levels of training that both the flight, MST and ship have achieved prior to the bust.

HMS Lancaster is a Type 23 frigate deployed to the Middle East region on a long-term mission as part of wider efforts by the UK to provide regional maritime security and stability.

It’s the first bust Lancaster has scored since she intercepted a £30 million shipment of illegal narcotics in late May.