Rory Stewart appointed Secretary of State for International Development

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart said:

“I am deeply honoured to return to the Department For International Development as International Development Secretary.

“I have spent a lot of my life working abroad, and in international development, and I was lucky enough to work for the Department previously. I am delighted to be back.

“DFID is at the heart of the world’s most pressing issues, such as tackling climate change, disease and humanitarian disasters.

“I would argue spending 0.7 per cent makes a difference, not just to the developing world, but to the UK as well. We all breathe the same air and tackling issues like climate change matters to us all. The UK cannot solve such problems alone.

“We should be proud of Britain’s role globally. Our relationship with the world is evolving. The aid budget is helping to ensure the UK is a key global player, able to influence and shape our world.”