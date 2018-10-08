Romford CCTV catches Pinner waste criminal in the act

A man from Middlesex has been prosecuted after being caught on film dumping waste on private land in Romford.

Brian Christopher Stokes, of Lyncroft Avenue, Pinner, was charged with dumping waste without an environmental permit, contrary to section 33 (1) (a) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

At Barkingside magistrates’ court on Friday 5 October, district judge Gary Lucie sentenced Stokes to 100 hours’ unpaid work, ordering him to pay costs of £1,500, and an £85 victim surcharge.

The court heard Stokes was captured on CCTV controlled by Havering Borough Council, arriving on private land at the old Decathlon site in Angel Way, Romford, Essex, on 14 July 2016. Stokes was filmed driving a white dumper truck to the rear of the site, emptying the contents, described as “building materials in heavy duty bags,” from the truck to the land. He’d previously removed the vehicle’s number plates.

Enforcement officers from Havering Council passed the CCTV footage to the Environment Agency and Metropolitan Police. On 21 July 2016, police officers attended a different location in Romford. The same vehicle used by Stokes a week earlier was seen being driven onto this site. Officers identified Stokes as the driver.

District judge Lucie heard the Angel Way site, went from “being completely clear to being full to the brim of waste,” although Stokes was only responsible for some of the waste dumped there.

Simon Graham-Harrison, who brought the case against Stokes for the Environment Agency, said:

Stokes’s actions showed a blatant disregard for the environment. In cases like this, where the actions of individuals threaten to undermine legitimate waste businesses, we have no hesitation in prosecuting those involved. To ensure that the right waste gets to the right place, we encourage the public and businesses to check that their waste carrier is registered on www.gov.uk, and to ask to see a copy of the waste transfer note for the waste. If possible, take a photo of the note on your phone.

Stokes pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

A list of registered waste-carriers can be checked online here.