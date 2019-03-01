Rogue builder imprisoned after conning Enfield residents

Kiamil Alkan, trading as Kiki Builders and later as a director of Kiki Builders Ltd and as manager of Kiki Construction Ltd, of Sutherland Road, EN3, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday 22 February to four years and three months imprisonment.

Just before his trial was due to commence, Kiamil Alkan pleaded guilty to 14 counts, including four counts of obtaining credit as an undischarged bankrupt and one count of being concerned in the promotion and management of a company.

At court, Kiamil Alkan was also banned from running limited companies under the Company Directors Disqualification Act for seven years and has been made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order to monitor his trading for six years.

The court heard that from April 2016 to September 2018, Kiamil Alkan had repeatedly secured contracts to complete home extensions and refurbishments but failed to complete the works.

Kiamil Alkan also insisted his customers pay money in advance of starting work before delivering low-quality and incomplete work. Some contracts were worth over £100,000 and Kiamil Alkan is known to have worked on 11 residential properties in Enfield, raking in more than £485,000.

After several complaints from members of the public, he was interviewed by Enfield’s Trading Standards team which began to monitor and investigate his work.

Alkan was declared bankrupt in May 2017 and this prevented him from being a director of a company. However, he ignored his bankruptcy restrictions and continued to act in the management of his construction companies. Between September 2017 and May 2018, he secured more than £123,000 from four customers and his most recent victims were a disabled resident and a young family.

Enfield’s Trading Standards team had built a case against Alkan over a long period of time and worked closely with his victims to bring the charges against him.

On sentencing, HHJ Greenberg QC remarked on the moving personal statements from his victims and said Alkan had: “Acted callously without care for [the] misery you caused.” Many of his clients have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and with incomplete building works.

Gary Clarke, Criminal Investigator for the Insolvency Service, said:

Kiamil Alkan adopted dishonest trading practices causing a significant amount of distress and harm for his customers and even being made bankrupt didn’t a put a stop to his unscrupulous activities.

Thanks to close working with Enfield Council’s Trading Standards team we have secured a significant sentence against Kiamil Alkan and this should serve as a warning to others that we have the ability to prosecute those who abuse the law.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Guney Dogan, said: