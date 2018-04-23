Roger Blundell Appointed to National Portrait Gallery

Roger is an experienced finance executive and is currently finance director of Grosvenor Britain and Ireland, one of the largest privately owned urban landowners in the UK. Roger has been on the board as finance director for 10 years and during that time has had significant exposure to asset management, property development and urban regeneration. Roger is a member of the finance committee of the British Property Federation.

Previously Roger has held finance director positions in a range of sectors, including financial services, retail and broadcasting. Roger qualified as a chartered accountant with Arthur Andersen.

The role is not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Roger has declared no such activity.