Robert Light appointed as new CCWater chair

Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Welsh Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths have today confirmed Robert Light as the new Chair of the Consumer Council for Water.

Robert’s appointment takes effect from 6 June 2019 and will be for a period of three years until 5 June 2022.

The appointment has been made in accordance with the Code of Practice issued by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. The Code requires for appointees political activity (if significant) to be declared. Robert Light was a Conservative Councillor on Kirklees Council until November 2018.

The Consumer Council for Water is the independent, statutory body that represents all water and sewerage consumers across England and Wales. Its work includes providing advice and information on water matters and investigating complaints if water customers have tried and failed to resolve issues with their water companies and retailers.

Robert Light biography