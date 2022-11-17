RFCA for Wales welcome 130 guests to Annual Briefing - October 2022

The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) for Wales welcomed more than 130 guests to its Annual Briefing.

The event on Thursday 20 October took place at HMS CAMBRIA in Cardiff Bay, and was attended by a diverse audience including members of the Armed Forces community, partner organisations, employers, and other key stakeholders.

RFCA for Wales chairman Brigadier Russ Wardle OBE DL and Chief Executive Colonel Dominic Morgan OBE gave an update on the past year and reflected on the secretariats achievements.

They detailed the outputs of RFCA for Wales’ key pillars of Cadets, Reserves, Estates and Engagement.

The keynote speaker for the event was Professor Simon Denny BA MA PhD, former Executive Dean at Northampton University and lead author of a major independent report celebrating the positive impact of Cadet Forces.

He updated the audience on the university’s report into the social impact and return on investment of the Cadet Forces.

Sean Molino BCA of Veterans Awards CIC was the military charity address speaker for the event, which was compered by ITV news presenter Andrea Byrne.