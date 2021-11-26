RFCA for Wales welcome 130 guests to Annual Briefing

The event on October 7 took place at the HMS CAMBRIA in Cardiff Bay, and was attended by a diverse audience including members of the Armed Forces community, partner organisations, employers, and other key stakeholders.

It was a welcome return to face–to-face events after last year’s Briefing was held online due to lockdown restrictions

RFCA for Wales chairman Brigadier Russ Wardle OBE DL, and Chief Executive Colonel Dominic OBE gave an update on the past year and reflected on the secretariat’s achievements.

They detailed the outputs of RFCA for Wales’ key pillars of Cadets, Reserves, Estates and Engagement.

The keynote speaker for the event was Colonel David Mogg TD VR, of the MoD’s People-Transformation Reserve Forces 2030 Implementation team, who spoke of his insights into RF30.