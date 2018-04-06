News story
Review into NHS overseas visitor charges: call for submissions
The government is reviewing the impact of changes to regulations on recovering the cost of health treatments provided to overseas visitors.
The National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) Regulations 2017 came into effect in 2017. You can read about these changes in the Guidance on implementing the overseas visitor charging regulations.
The Department of Health and Social Care has been evaluating the impact of these changes on:
- upfront charging
- amending patient records
- community services
- non-NHS providers
This review is focusing on:
- the impact of the new regulations on vulnerable groups – such as those with protected characteristics
- how any negative effects that are identified can be addressed
If you or your organisation have information or experiences that are relevant to the review, please contact alexander.sinclair@dh.gsi.gov.uk (0113 254 5760) by 23.59 on Friday 1 June 2018.