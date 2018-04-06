Review into NHS overseas visitor charges: call for submissions

The National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) Regulations 2017 came into effect in 2017. You can read about these changes in the Guidance on implementing the overseas visitor charging regulations.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been evaluating the impact of these changes on:

upfront charging

amending patient records

community services

non-NHS providers

This review is focusing on:

the impact of the new regulations on vulnerable groups – such as those with protected characteristics

how any negative effects that are identified can be addressed

If you or your organisation have information or experiences that are relevant to the review, please contact alexander.sinclair@dh.gsi.gov.uk (0113 254 5760) by 23.59 on Friday 1 June 2018.