Residentiary Canonry of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Oxford: 11 May 2020
Queen approves appointment of The Reverend Richard Charles Peers to a Residentiary Canonry of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Oxford.
The Queen has approved The Reverend Richard Charles Peers, Director of Education in the Liverpool Diocese, be appointed to a Residentiary Canonry of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Oxford, in succession to the Reverend Canon Doctor Edmund James Newey following his appointment as Rector of Rugby.
Published 11 May 2020