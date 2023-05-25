Remains of World War 1 airman finally identified

A ceremony was held in Belgium on Wednesday 24 May for World War 1 Royal Flying Corps (RFC) Officer, Second Lieutenant ( 2nd Lt ) William Wallace Hutton, who was aged 24 when he was killed.

2nd Lt Hutton, from Cape Town, died in October 1917 after his plane left Dunkirk on a bombing raid to Saint Denjis Westrem in Belgium.

The ceremony at Commonwealth War Graves Commission ( CWGC ) Larch Wood (Railway Cutting) Cemetery, was held after evidence was presented that an unknown grave was his. It was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), also known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’.

Flowers and tributes at 2nd Lt Hutton’s grave

Tracey Bowers of JCCC said:

I am grateful to those who submitted this case. The evidence led to us to recognise the final resting place of 2nd Lt Hutton. For such a young man William had seen many years of service so far away from his home in South Africa and we can only imagine how difficult this must have been for him and his family, especially as his brother Albert had been killed in action just a month before William. We thank them for their sacrifice.

2nd Lt Hutton was flying as a crew member on Handley Page 3122 when he went missing on 28 October 1917. The Admiralty notified the War Office that, according to German sources, Hutton had been killed in the crash, and the two other crew members taken prisoner.

As an Officer with previous service in a different regiment when he joined the Royal Flying Corps, he was permitted to wear his earlier uniform along with a Royal Flying Corps insignia. This explains why those who originally tried to identify his remains thought he was with 7th London Regiment but could not link that to a name.

RAF representatives attended the service

Reverend (Flight Lieutenant) Robert Hadfield, Chaplain at RAF Lossiemouth, led the service. He said:

It’s an enormous privilege for me to have played a part in this rededication ceremony for Second Lieutenant William Wallace Hutton, whose name is at last etched into stone as an ongoing testament to the ultimate sacrifice he made.

Mel Donnelly, CWGC Head of Commemorations said: