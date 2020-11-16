Register for the 2021 international Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation conference

The 23rd CWD Conference is organised by Dstl , the science inside UK defence and security, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence. It’s a unique opportunity to hear from international experts and to work collaboratively to help achieve a future free from chemical weapons. It will take place in May 2021.

The organisers took the unavoidable decision to cancel CWD 2020 due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. However, planning has continued to ensure that, with your participation and support, CWD 2021 will be the best conference yet. We aim to build on the success of CWD 2019, which was attended by more than 120 delegates from 13 countries, representing 53 organisations.

Our exciting programme, which includes new additions for 2021, takes into account the changing demilitarisation landscape, including new threats, technical challenges and the approaching completion of destruction of declared chemical weapons stockpiles. Its scope will include wider science and technology issues related to the Chemical Weapons Convention ( CWC ), including verification, chemical analysis and forensics. Abstracts on any of these, and related topics, may be submitted on our new online registration platform.

Abstract submission closes: 15 January 2021

Presenter notification: 2 April 2021

Registration closes: 3 May 2021

During the 2 days of presentations, panel sessions, poster displays and equipment demonstrations, there will be ample opportunity for discussion and networking. The conference is open to anyone with a relevant interest in CWD, and is attended by representatives of governments, industry, academia and the armed forces.

Why attend CWD 2021

Our conference supports the global effort to eliminate chemical weapons and fosters co-operation through the exchange of information and ideas relating to safe disposal. CWD is the primary international forum for making valuable professional contacts in this field.

Participate in this unique forum for our community

Exchange knowledge and expertise

Network with others in the field

Meet international experts

Collaborate with your peers

Learn about innovative and exciting new solutions

Share your technical challenges

Discover and offer fresh thinking, new ideas, different approaches

Contribute to a future free of chemical weapons