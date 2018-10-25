Regenerative Medicine on the Front Line: Collaboration Day

DASA will be hosting a collaboration day on 12 December 2018 as part of the regenerative medicine on the front line competition.

The collaboration event will

provide an opportunity for projects funded at Phase 1 of the DASA competition to seek collaborations required for the progression to Phase 2 and beyond

present the recent scoping study and associated strategy

encourage collaborative projects in the research areas identified within this strategy

New funding will not be available at this event but it will provide an opportunity for research groups to collaborate on forthcoming Phase 2 bids and for research groups and other organisations to explore other collaborative opportunities.

To attend the collaboration event

To participate in this collaboration event please register your interest now by going to the Eventbrite page.

We will notify you on 19 November if you are successful in gaining a place.

Please note that places for this event are limited and if the event is oversubscribed, we reserve the right to limit attendance if needed.

Regenerative medicine on the front line

The Defence, Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine (RCDM) carried out a scoping study to define how Defence should engage in the regenerative medicine research space (Spear AM, Lawton G, Staruch RMT, Rickard RF. Regenerative Medicine and War: A Front Line Focus for UK Defence. npj Regen Med 2018). This led to the formulation of a strategy for supporting research in a number of areas (please see paper).

Earlier this year, as part of that strategy, a funding competition was initiated through DASA entitled ‘Regenerative Medicine at the Front Line’. This competition sought proposals for regenerative technologies that could be applied very early after severe, traumatic injury resulting from combat or acts of terrorism in two research areas:

bioengineered blood products

soft tissue regeneration

Five projects were funded running from June 2018 to June 2019. If successful these projects will bid for Phase 2 funding to further progress the research towards exploitation. The team are committed to supporting exploitation of these projects and other work within the strategy.

The purpose of this event is to encourage collaboration in the areas of research identified within the study, particularly with respect to Phase 2 of the DASA competition.

If you have any queries on this competition, please do contact us at accelerator@dstl.gov.uk