Record numbers of children with mental health support in schools

Nearly six million children and young people can now access mental health support in their school or college – giving them the tools and resilience they need to stay in education and thrive as adults.

This is around 800,000 more pupils than last year, with support teams now working in almost 11,800 schools and colleges across England.

These teams are already making a clear difference. Nine in ten schools and colleges say they are improving children’s mental health and wellbeing, while seven in ten report improved attendance — helping keep pupils in school and on track for their futures.

The link between absence and lost opportunity is stark, with persistently absent pupils earning around £10,000 less by age 28. With around one million 16- to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training – and poor mental health a major barrier – this is a key challenge holding young people back.

This reflects findings in the Milburn Review, which shows early mental health support is too often hard to access, with many young people only receiving help at crisis point. It also highlights a damaging cycle where poor mental health drives disengagement, and disengagement in turn worsens mental health.

By bringing support into schools, these teams are helping break that cycle early – ensuring children get the right support at the right time. Now, nearly 80% of secondary schools have access to a mental health support team, providing timely, practical help as pressures on young people continue to grow.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said:

As young people navigate the pressures of school and growing up, having the right support around them is crucial — which is why I am proud that today, six million children across England can access a mental health expert in their school. These teams are giving children the tools to manage life’s challenges, stay in school and achieve — and the evidence shows it is working. That is how we break down barriers so every young person, no matter their background, can get the most out of their education and ultimately, their childhood.

Shannel Duncan, Lead Family Support and Deputy Safeguarding Lead at Tollgate Primary School, said:

Our MHST therapist has had a hugely positive impact on students’ mental health and wellbeing – providing early support and a safe space for young people to talk openly, improving their awareness of coping strategies and emotional resilience. Through workshops, one-to-one sessions and close collaboration with staff and families, the MHST has created a more supportive and inclusive school environment where students feel listened to, valued and better equipped to manage challenges in and outside of school. Their continued support is invaluable – ensuring students have ongoing access to timely advice and intervention, building confidence and supporting long-term emotional health across our whole school community.

This builds on the recruitment of an additional 8,500 mental health support workers since June 2024, part of the government’s 10 Year Health Plan commitment to deliver more mental health care in the community. Frontline workers, clinicians and mental health experts are also being invited to shape a once-in-a-generation cross-government mental health strategy, driving a fundamental shift towards prevention.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, James Murray, said:

For far too long, some children and young people have faced mental health challenges without support which has had a detrimental impact on their wellbeing and education. This government said we would transform mental health care, and today’s announcement shows we’re making great progress. Millions of children now have access to vital mental health support in schools, ensuring they will get the best start in life, while building upon our achievement of recruiting 8,500 more mental health workers across children’s and adult services three years ahead of schedule.”

The government is going further to transform outcomes for young people, including:

Free breakfast clubs are now reaching millions of children across England, with evidence showing a softer start to the day helps pupils feel calmer, less stressed and ready to learn.

While attendance and behaviour hubs across the country are targeting the schools with the greatest need, helping drive standards in the classrooms where change is needed most.

ENDS

Additional quotes

Lynn Perry, Chief Executive of Barnardo’s, said:

No child should be left to deal with poor mental health alone. That’s why Barnardo’s is proud to provide mental health support in schools across England. We know that this can have a transforming impact for children and young people who are struggling. We’ve seen first-hand that investment in early mental health support can improve school attendance and help support children and young people to live happier and healthier lives. The Mental Health Support Teams of Barnardo’s Moving Mindsets play a crucial part in supporting schools to become a place that promote wellbeing and make everyone feel they can belong.

Efua Poku-Amanfo, Head of Children and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition, said:

Most children and young people will face challenges at some point in their life - that could be exam stress, moving schools, or trauma and adverse childhood experiences. For many of those children, they will have the adequate support to withstand that difficulty, but for many others, interventions like Mental Health Support Teams could change the trajectory of their school career and their health. It is wonderful to see more pupils across the country benefiting from Mental Health Support Teams. Knowing that this support will be extended to every school in the country is vital to ensuring every child can access the support they need, when they need it.’

Adrian Whittington, National Clinical Lead for Psychological Professions at NHS England, said:

It is really encouraging that almost six million pupils can now access mental health support teams through their school or college. We know early intervention can make a significant difference, and by bringing support closer to where children and young people spend most of their time, these teams help young people to get the right support at the right time so they can thrive in education and beyond.

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