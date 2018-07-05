Press release

Record 22,400 minimum wage workers to receive millions in backpay

The names of 239 employers found to have underpaid 22,400 UK workers by a total of £1.44m have been published today by the government.

Published 6 July 2018
HM Revenue & Customs, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service, Low Pay Commission, and Andrew Griffiths MP
  • Nearly 240 employers who underpaid the National Living and Minimum Wage named today
  • £1.44m in back pay has been identified for 22,400 workers, with the employers fined additional £1.97m
  • Employers underpaid workers by taking deductions from wages for uniforms, underpaying apprentices and failing to pay travel time

The back pay identified by HMRC was for more workers than in any previous single naming list and has generated record fines of £1.97m.

The earliest underpayment dated back to 2011, with the most recent happening this year (2018).

Business Minister Andrew Griffiths said:

Our priority is making sure workers know their rights and are getting the pay they worked hard for. Employers who don’t do the right thing face fines as well as being hit with the bill for backpay.

The UK’s lowest paid workers have had the fastest wage growth in 20 years thanks to the introduction of the National Living Wage and today’s list serves as a reminder to all employers to check they are getting their workers’ pay right.

The top 5 reasons for National Minimum and Living Wage underpayments in this round were:

  • taking deductions from wages for costs such as uniforms
  • underpaying apprentices
  • failing to pay travel time
  • misusing the accommodation offset
  • using the wrong time periods for calculating pay

Low Pay Commission Chairman Bryan Sanderson said:

It is crucial that employers understand their responsibilities and workers know their rights around the minimum wage. That is why active enforcement and effective communication from Government is so important.

It is therefore encouraging to see that HMRC has recovered unpaid wages for the largest number of workers yet in this round of naming and shaming. I’m confident that the Government will continue to pursue underpayment of the minimum wage vigorously.

Funding for minimum wage enforcement has more than doubled since 2015, with the government set to spend £26.3m in 2018/19.

The scheme is in its fifth year and calls out employers who have fallen foul of minimum wage laws, so far identifying £10.8m in back pay for around 90,000 workers, with more than 1,900 employers fined a total of £8.4m. HMRC has launched a series of webinars, available on GOV.UK, to help employers check that they are complying with the law.

The government is currently running a campaign to raise awareness of the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates, which increased on 1 April 2018, as well as encouraging workers who have been underpaid to complain to HMRC. The campaign website has had more than 600,000 visits since the campaign kicked off on 1 April.

Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates and face financial penalties of up to 200% of arrears, capped at £20,000 per worker.

For more information about your pay, or if you think you might be being underpaid, get advice and guidance at www.gov.uk/checkyourpay. Workers can also seek advice from workplace experts Acas.

  1. Sportswift Limited, trading as Card Factory, Wakefield WF2, failed to pay £430,097.87 to 10,256 workers, with average arrears of £41.94 per worker
  2. T.J. Morris Limited, trading as Home Bargains, Liverpool L11, failed to pay £272,228.44 to 6,743 workers, with average arrears of £40.37 per worker
  3. John Stanley’s Care Agency Limited, Tendring CO7, failed to pay £60,056.80 to 91 workers, with average arrears of £659.96 per worker
  4. Fosse Healthcare Limited, Leicester LE4, failed to pay £50,170.06 to 185 workers, with average arrears of £271.19 per worker
  5. ASAP 24/7 Ltd, Newcastle-under-Lyme ST5, failed to pay £41,166.31 to 74 workers, with average arrears of £556.30 per worker
  6. Methodist Guild Holidays Limited, trading as Christian Guild, Derbyshire Dales DE4, failed to pay £29,255.09 to 136 workers, with average arrears of £215.11 per worker
  7. AM 2 PM Recruitment Solutions (Birmingham) Limited, Birmingham B72, failed to pay £22,919.12 to 2,057 workers, with average arrears of £11.14 per worker
  8. Ms Hazel Weaver, trading as Orkney and Shetland Charters, Orkney Islands KW17, failed to pay £20,148.60 to 5 workers, with average arrears of £4,029.72 per worker
  9. The Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes, trading as NAAFI, Portsmouth PO1, failed to pay £19,909.16 to 60 workers, with average arrears of £331.82 per worker
  10. The Christian Conference Trust, Amber Valley DE55, failed to pay £15,479.62 to 28 workers, with average arrears of £552.84 per worker
  11. Drive Motor Retail Limited, trading as Drive Vauxhall, Leicester LE2, failed to pay £14,988.21 to 18 workers, with average arrears of £832.68 per worker
  12. Kent Mart Ltd, Medway ME1, failed to pay £14,850.38 to 14 workers, with average arrears of £1,060.74 per worker
  13. Bristol City Football Club Limited, trading as Bristol City F.C., Bristol BS3, failed to pay £14,342.73 to 50 workers, with average arrears of £286.85 per worker
  14. Wyevale Garden Centres Holdings Limited, trading as Wyevale Garden Centres, Hounslow TW8, failed to pay £14,296.58 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £7,148.29 per worker
  15. Spirit of 1873 Ltd, trading as Wakefield Trinity, Wakefield WF1, failed to pay £12,370.45 to 27 workers, with average arrears of £458.16 per worker
  16. G.Simmons & Sons Ltd, Walsall WS2 , failed to pay £11,688.35 to 4 workers, with average arrears of £2,922.09 per worker
  17. Kidderminster Care Limited, Wyre Forest DY10, failed to pay £10,521.42 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £1,315.18 per worker
  18. Mr Oliver Kerr, trading as Origin Fresh, Fermanagh and Omagh BT79, failed to pay £10,317.95 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £3,439.32 per worker
  19. Kare Plus National Limited, Telford and Wrekin TF3, failed to pay £9,580.61 to 45 workers, with average arrears of £212.90 per worker
  20. Abacus (Dawley) Ltd, trading as Abacus Childcare, Telford and Wrekin TF4, failed to pay £8,490 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £2,830 per worker
  21. Pringle’s Care Services Limited, Ealing NW10, failed to pay £8,226.63 to 96 workers, with average arrears of £85.69 per worker
  22. Pakistan International Airlines Corporation, Hillingdon TW6, failed to pay £7,956.01 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £7,956.01 per worker
  23. Huddersfield Giants Limited, Kirklees HD1, failed to pay £7,801.70 to 24 workers, with average arrears of £325.07 per worker
  24. Gold Professional Valeting Ltd, Stoke-on-Trent ST6, failed to pay £7,770.76 to 4 workers, with average arrears of £1,942.69 per worker (under previous owners)
  25. TLC (Car Care) Limited, Midlothian EH19, failed to pay £7,522.43 to 129 workers, with average arrears of £58.31 per worker
  26. Manchester Sale Rugby Club Limited, trading as Sale Sharks, Trafford M31, failed to pay £7,445.51 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £7,445.51 per worker
  27. Lyons Holiday Park Limited, Denbighshire LL18, failed to pay £7,321.01 to 12 workers, with average arrears of £610.08 per worker
  28. Sunnymead (Armagh) Limited, trading as Sunnymead Residential Home, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT61, failed to pay £6,507.01 to 76 workers, with average arrears of £85.62 per worker
  29. Inno-Media Limited, Westminster W1C, failed to pay £6,494.71 to 10 workers, with average arrears of £649.47 per worker
  30. TC Carehome Limited, Argyll and Bute PA23, failed to pay £6,087.16 to 39 workers, with average arrears of £156.08 per worker
  31. Durham Cricket C.I.C., trading as Durham County Cricket Club, County Durham DH3, failed to pay £6,029.64 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £3,014.82 per worker
  32. One Stop Language Services Limited, Ealing W5, failed to pay £5,722.20 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £2,861.10 per worker
  33. Aspro Security Services Limited, West Lancashire WN8, failed to pay £5,617.60 to 107 workers, with average arrears of £52.50 per worker
  34. Mr Miqdad Salih, trading as Craftsman Hand Car Wash and Valeting, Coventry CV6, failed to pay £5,472.94 to 4 workers, with average arrears of £1,368.24 per worker
  35. Mr Ebrahim Sadiq Mustafa, trading as Soap Suds Car Wash, Stoke-on-Trent ST1, failed to pay £5,298.58 to 5 workers, with average arrears of £1,059.72 per worker
  36. Ozmen Limited, Sheffield S2, failed to pay £5,070.35 to 19 workers, with average arrears of £266.86 per worker
  37. Sugra Limited, trading as 247 Professional Health, Bradford BD9, failed to pay £5,061.26 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £5,061.26 per worker
  38. Airwright (Midlands) Ltd, Redditch B98, failed to pay £4,580.26 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £572.53 per worker
  39. Odeon and UCI Cinema Group Ltd, Manchester M1, failed to pay £4,438.92 to 237 workers, with average arrears of £18.73 per worker
  40. Alyth Halls Committee, Perth and Kinross PH11, failed to pay £4,416.30 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £4,416.30 per worker
  41. George Ronald Limited, trading as Marquis Court, Sunderland SR3, failed to pay £4,084.35 to 18 workers, with average arrears of £226.91 per worker
  42. SRK Limited, trading as Premier Nursery, Hillingdon UB8, failed to pay £4,065.69 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £4,065.69 per worker
  43. N Pashkaj Car Wash Limited, Southwark SE1, failed to pay £4,023.68 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £2,011.84 per worker
  44. Dromore Diocesan Trust, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT65, failed to pay £3,844.98 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £1,281.66 per worker
  45. Mr Robert Louis Craig and Mrs Camille Craig, trading as Craig’s Couriers, Falkirk FK6, failed to pay £3,798.29 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £1,899.15 per worker
  46. Skillcrown Homes Limited, Bromley BR2, failed to pay £3,618 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £3,618 per worker
  47. Nick’s 76 Services Limited, trading as Nick’s Car Wash, Conwy LL22, failed to pay £3,601.20 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £1,200.40 per worker
  48. R & N Partners Mr Laurence Helstrip, Mrs Barbara Helstrip, Mr Ian Helstrip, Mrs Debbie Fitzmaurice, Mrs Kelly Fitzgerald and Mrs Sarah Beswick, trading as Green Gables, Elmhurst & Oakdene Care Homes, Bradford BD12, failed to pay £3,578.80 to 72 workers, with average arrears of £49.71 per worker
  49. London Clubs Management Limited, trading as Alea Casino, Nottingham NG1, failed to pay £3,541.24 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £3,541.24 per worker
  50. Advanced Building (NW) Ltd, Salford M28, failed to pay £3,524.77 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £3,524.77 per worker
  51. Image on Food Limited, Shropshire TF9, failed to pay £3,514.74 to 14 workers, with average arrears of £251.05 per worker
  52. Braehead Foods Limited, East Ayrshire KA2, failed to pay £3,482.94 to 21 workers, with average arrears of £165.85 per worker
  53. Roe Park Holdings Limited, trading as Roe Park Resort, Causeway Coast and Glens BT49, failed to pay £3,399.28 to 46 workers, with average arrears of £73.90 per worker
  54. Trackars Limited, Belfast BT9, failed to pay £3,334.55 to 23 workers, with average arrears of £144.98 per worker
  55. Mrs April Louise Thompson and Miss Nicola Frances Thompson, trading as Baby Maids, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT32, failed to pay £3,283.65 to 18 workers, with average arrears of £182.43 per worker
  56. Springmarsh Homes Limited, Bromley BR1, failed to pay £3,196.88 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £3,196.88 per worker
  57. Wylam Garage Limited, Northumberland NE46, failed to pay £3,132.29 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £3,132.29 per worker
  58. Premiere Coffee Limited, trading as Costa Coffee, Southampton SO14, failed to pay £3,116.85 to 41 workers, with average arrears of £76.02 per worker
  59. Mr Percy John Puddepha, Mrs Rosemary P Puddepha, Mr Brian J Puddepha and Ms Diana E Puddepha, trading as The Pines Hotel, Purbeck BH19, failed to pay £3,043.44 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £1,521.72 per worker
  60. Ms Julie Harris, trading as The Hair Shed, Hastings TN34, failed to pay £3,009.79 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £3,009.79 per worker
  61. Securiclean (UK) Limited, Northampton NN3, failed to pay £2,990.13 to 41 workers, with average arrears of £72.93 per worker
  62. Lawton Heath Ltd, trading as The Horseshoe Inn, Cheshire East ST7, failed to pay £2,921.51 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £2,921.51 per worker
  63. Mr Mohammed Ismail, trading as Tesco Hand Car Wash, Calderdale HX1, failed to pay £2,731.24 to 4 workers, with average arrears of £682.81 per worker
  64. Oak Grove Cabins Ltd, Derry City and Strabane BT47, failed to pay £2,728.35 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £2,728.35 per worker
  65. Carden Park Hotel Limited, Cheshire West and Chester CH3, failed to pay £2,656.01 to 70 workers, with average arrears of £37.94 per worker
  66. Kensington Hand Car Wash Limited, trading as Waves Car Wash, Kensington and Chelsea W14, failed to pay £3,758.56 to 13 workers, with average arrears of £289.12 per worker
  67. Advance Apparel Ltd, Barking and Dagenham RM9, failed to pay £2,634.34 to 4 workers, with average arrears of £658.59 per worker
  68. Khanna Enterprises (Oxford) Limited, trading as Best Western Linton Lodge Hotel, Oxford OX2, failed to pay £2,620.15 to 7 workers, with average arrears of £374.31 per worker
  69. Mr Kaine Anthony Smith, trading as KAS Electrical Services, Hinckley and Bosworth LE6, failed to pay £2,591.81 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £1,295.91 per worker
  70. Mr Lorenzo Berni, trading as Osteria San Lorenzo, Kensington and Chelsea SW3, failed to pay £2,590.20 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £323.78 per worker
  71. Brent Park Hand Car Wash Ltd, Brent NW10, failed to pay £2,463.23 to 5 workers, with average arrears of £492.65 per worker
  72. The Tilery Limited, trading as The Tilery Nursing Home, Fermanagh and Omagh BT92, failed to pay £2,423.50 to 33 workers, with average arrears of £73.44 per worker
  73. Scutt Beaumont Solicitors Ltd, Leicester LE1, failed to pay £2,395.64 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £299.46 per worker
  74. Eastbourne Area Parents’ Action Group (Learning Disabilities), trading as Chalk Farm LDC, Eastbourne BN20, failed to pay £2,385.40 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £2,385.40 per worker
  75. C W King Fishers Day Nurseries Limited, Croydon CR2, failed to pay £2,296.81 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £287.10 per worker
  76. Accent on Education Limited, Newport NP20, failed to pay £2,293.23 to 9 workers, with average arrears of £254.80 per worker
  77. Azure East Midlands Limited, trading as Radisson Blu Hotel, North West Leicestershire DE74, failed to pay £2,144.06 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £268.01 per worker
  78. The Dundee Football Club Limited, trading as Dundee F.C., Dundee City DD3, failed to pay £2,134.84 to 4 workers, with average arrears of £533.71 per worker
  79. York Conferences Limited, York YO10, failed to pay £2,069.88 to 5 workers, with average arrears of £413.98 per worker
  80. Mr Kevin Walker, trading as Kevin Walker Family Butcher, Argyll and Bute G84, failed to pay £1,903.83 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,903.83 per worker
  81. Mr Desmond James Locke and Mrs Diane Helen Locke, trading as The Bull’s Head, Guildford GU4, failed to pay £1,851.25 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £617.08 per worker
  82. Aingarth Rest Home Limited, Conwy LL28, failed to pay £1,836.60 to 9 workers, with average arrears of £204.07 per worker
  83. Glo Hair & Beauty Limited, Harrow HA1 , failed to pay £1,791.77 to 5 workers, with average arrears of £358.35 per worker
  84. Mr Stuart Rooke, trading as S R Motors, Carmarthenshire SA39, failed to pay £1,762.43 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,762.43 per worker
  85. The Internet Retailer Limited, Wealden RH18, failed to pay £1,730.66 to 6 workers, with average arrears of £288.44 per worker
  86. Mr Matthew Paul Adamson and Mr Steven Elliott Booth, trading as Search Point UK, Leeds LS15, failed to pay £1,681.50 to 17 workers, with average arrears of £98.91 per worker
  87. Mr Joseph Horsfall and Mr William Marshall Miller, trading as Ashgrove Park, Moray IV30, failed to pay £1,678.73 to 5 workers, with average arrears of £335.75 per worker
  88. Burrow Down Support Services Limited, Torbay TQ3, failed to pay £1,651.04 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £206.38 per worker
  89. Demrahh Play Ltd, trading as Mini Monsterz Scarborough, Scarborough YO11, failed to pay £1,647.17 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,647.17 per worker
  90. Corus Hotels Limited, Milton Keynes MK1, failed to pay £1,636.79 to 18 workers, with average arrears of £90.93 per worker
  91. Grampian Catering Equipment Limited, Aberdeenshire AB41, failed to pay £1,594.63 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,594.63 per worker
  92. Aftec Electrical Services Limited, South Staffordshire WV10, failed to pay £1,585.85 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,585.85 per worker
  93. Doncaster Rovers Limited, trading as Doncaster Rovers F.C., Doncaster DN4, failed to pay £1,585.24 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £792.62 per worker
  94. Favotell Ltd, Westminster W1G, failed to pay £1,566.21 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £522.07 per worker
  95. Clarkson House Residential Care Home Ltd, Tameside OL6, failed to pay £1,563.75 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,563.75 per worker
  96. Genco Electrical Projects Limited, Kirklees HD1, failed to pay £1,563.01 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £781.51 per worker
  97. Personic Computers Limited, Bristol BS3, failed to pay £1,542.10 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £514.03 per worker
  98. Hypersync Limited, Newry, Mourne and Down BT34, failed to pay £1,518 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,518 per worker
  99. H.I. Lime Street Limited, trading as Holiday Inn Liverpool City Centre, Liverpool L2, failed to pay £1,502.91 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £187.86 per worker
  100. First Care Services Limited, Wolverhampton WV3, failed to pay £1,491.20 to 26 workers, with average arrears of £57.35 per worker
  101. Sprim V.I.P. Limited, Westminster SW1V, failed to pay £1,432.46 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,432.46 per worker
  102. Paul John Construction (Leicester) Limited, trading as Paul John Group, North West Leicestershire LE67, failed to pay £1,406.76 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £703.38 per worker
  103. House of Juniors Limited, Manchester M1, failed to pay £1,375.80 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £687.90 per worker
  104. Jordan Fishwick LLP, Cheshire East SK11, failed to pay £1,362.13 to 21 workers, with average arrears of £64.86 per worker
  105. Prem Construction Limited, Kettering NN14, failed to pay £1,309.57 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,309.57 per worker (under previous owners)
  106. C B Electrical Contractors (S.E) Limited, Hastings TN38, failed to pay £1289.85 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,289.85 per worker
  107. Energy Care (UK) Limited, Bedford MK45, failed to pay £1,283.40 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,283.40 per worker
  108. Cleaning & Environmental Solutions Ltd, Ashfield NG16, failed to pay £1,275.88 to 11 workers, with average arrears of £115.99 per worker
  109. Mr Joel Adebayo, trading as Rainham Day Nursery, Havering RM13, failed to pay £1,267.50 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1267.50 per worker
  110. Cargills Metro UK Limited, trading as Zordels, Gravesham DA12, failed to pay £1,243.13 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,243.13 per worker
  111. Mr Sotirios Bourmpos, trading as Sotiris Greek Specialist Pastries, Bristol BS1, failed to pay £1,240.60 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,240.60 per worker
  112. Elitex Limited, trading as Elitex Micros, Birmingham 6HN, failed to pay £1,210.83 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,210.83 per worker
  113. The Gurkha (Blackpool) Ltd, company changed name from Fishtail Inn Limited on 06/09/2017, trading as Gurkha Hotel Restaurant and Bar Gurkha Hotel Restaurant and Bar, Blackpool FY4, failed to pay £1,153.19 to 7 workers, with average arrears of £164.74 per worker
  114. The Northampton Town Football Club Limited, trading as Northampton Town F.C. Northampton NN5, failed to pay £1,121.64 to 85 workers, with average arrears of £13.20 per worker
  115. The Dorset Glass Co. Limited, Poole BH17, failed to pay £1,120.03 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £373.34 per worker
  116. Sussex Cricket Limited, Brighton and Hove BN3, failed to pay £1,087.81 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £543.91 per worker
  117. Mansion House Llansteffan Ltd, Carmarthenshire SA33, failed to pay £1,087.13 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £543.57 per worker
  118. Lodge Lane Car Wash Ltd, Liverpool L8, failed to pay £1,068 to 4 workers, with average arrears of £267 per worker
  119. Maid in Lytham Ltd, Fylde FY8, failed to pay £1059.30 to 13 workers, with average arrears of £81.48 per worker
  120. Vikings Sports Foundation Ltd, Halton WA8, failed to pay £1,026.47 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £1,026.47 per worker
  121. The Carroll Cleaning Company Limited, Calderdale HX4, failed to pay £1,024.04 to 110 workers, with average arrears of £9.31 per worker
  122. Andrew Baxter Hairdressing Limited, Nottingham NG5, failed to pay £986.58 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £493.29 per worker
  123. Anne Cleans Houses Limited, North Somerset BS20, failed to pay £970.99 to 12 workers, with average arrears of £80.92 per worker
  124. SAR Foods (UK) Ltd, trading as Kiplings, Calderdale HX6, failed to pay £939.87 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £117.48 per worker
  125. Newcastle Rugby Limited, trading as Newcastle Falcons, Newcastle upon Tyne NE13, failed to pay £933.55 to 140 workers, with average arrears of £6.67 per worker
  126. Gianvira Foods Limited, trading as Il Pavone, Glasgow City G1, failed to pay £911.39 to 25 workers, with average arrears of £36.46 per worker
  127. Arabia Monitor Limited, Barnet N3, failed to pay £895.71 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £895.71 per worker
  128. Beachlands Hotel Limited, trading as Beachlands Hotel, North Somerset BS23, failed to pay £875.75 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £437.88 per worker
  129. Indus Cuisine Limited, trading as Indus Indian Take Away, Plymouth PL2, failed to pay £874.70 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £874.70 per worker
  130. Mr Paul Henderson and Mrs Sarah Henderson, trading as 3 Wishes, East Dorset BH31, failed to pay £870.79 to 4 workers, with average arrears of £217.70 per worker
  131. Future Einsteins (Wakefield) Limited, trading as Future Einsteins Private Day Nursery, Wakefield WF1, failed to pay £832.85 to 5 workers, with average arrears of £166.57 per worker
  132. Watershed Care Services Limited, Surrey Heath GU15, failed to pay £823.39 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £411.70 per worker
  133. Eastwood Lodge Limited, Islington IG3, failed to pay £787.50 to 19 workers, with average arrears of £41.45 per worker
  134. Mayflower Valeting Ltd, Basildon SS14, failed to pay £766.69 to 6 workers, with average arrears of £127.78 per worker
  135. Fashion Time UK Ltd, Leicester LE5, failed to pay £765.30 to 11 workers, with average arrears of £69.57 per worker
  136. Integrated Guarding Solutions Limited, Bolton BL1, failed to pay £742.50 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £742.50 per worker
  137. Mr Laszlo Cseik and Ms Agnes Nagy, trading as Agi Pogi, Broxtowe NG9, failed to pay £735 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £735 per worker
  138. B B T H Limited, trading as Barvarian Beerhouse, City of London EC3N, failed to pay £722.92 to 12 workers, with average arrears of £60.24 per worker
  139. Motorcycle Transport Limited, trading as SOS Motorcycle Recovery, South Kesteven NG31, failed to pay £711.79 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £88.97 per worker
  140. Hostels (Scotland) Ltd., trading as Cowgate Tourist Hostel, City of Edinburgh EH1, failed to pay £704.01 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £352.01 per worker
  141. Amkare Limited, trading as Right at Home Solent, Fareham PO16, failed to pay £690.73 to 16 workers, with average arrears of £43.17 per worker
  142. Pro Build (Yorkshire) Limited, Bradford BD6, failed to pay £689.85 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £689.85 per worker
  143. Hillcrest Catering Co. Limited, trading as KFC, Camden NW3, failed to pay £680.81 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £226.94 per worker
  144. Mr Mohammed Hanif, trading as Alum Rock Road Post Office, Birmingham B8, failed to pay £672 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £672 per worker
  145. Port Vale Football Club Limited, trading as Port Vale F.C., Stoke-on-Trent ST6, failed to pay £659.15 to 9 workers, with average arrears of £73.24 per worker
  146. Mr Christian David Hadfield and Miss Janet Hadfield, trading as The Waterfront Hotel and Bistro, Dumfries and Galloway DG9, failed to pay £650.99 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £81.37 per worker
  147. Yellow Line Parking Ltd, trading as AppyParking, Hackney EC2A, failed to pay £621.60 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £621.60 per worker
  148. Mrs Meyanee Homnan, trading as Sew 4 Sure, Swansea SA1, failed to pay £616.36 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £308.18 per worker
  149. Revolution Bars Group plc, trading as Revolución de Cuba, Tameside OL6, failed to pay £613.37 to 61 workers, with average arrears of £10.06 per worker
  150. Mary Moppins Limited, Waveney NR33, failed to pay £611.37 to 85 workers, with average arrears of £7.19 per worker
  151. Crandale Consultants Limited, Aberdeen City AB10, failed to pay £605.14 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £605.14 per worker
  152. Louis James Dixon, trading as West Park Café, Cheshire East SK10, failed to pay £588.75 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £588.75 per worker
  153. Mrs Barbara Jayne Condliffe, trading as Condliffe Cleaning Services, Northumberland NE46, failed to pay £586.13 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £293.07 per worker
  154. Ever Healthcare Limited, Sheffield S6, failed to pay £585 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £585 per worker
  155. Mrs Sonia Crosby, trading as Perfection at 444, Bolton BL3, failed to pay £582.25 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £582.25 per worker
  156. Exact CNC (NI) Ltd, Newry, Mourne and Down BT35, failed to pay £576.16 to 17 workers, with average arrears of £33.89 per worker
  157. WY (Woodland Park) Limited, trading as Woodlands Park Hotel, Elmbridge KT11, failed to pay £571.11 to 20 workers, with average arrears of £28.56 per worker
  158. Miss Laura Colman, trading as Cherwell Competition Centre, South Oxfordshire OX3 , failed to pay £568.33 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £284.17 per worker
  159. Longham Distribution Limited, Broadland NR9, failed to pay £568.02 to 15 workers, with average arrears of £37.87 per worker
  160. Sheila Hodgkinson, trading as Molly Maid, Vale of White Horse OX1, failed to pay £564.56 to 9 workers, with average arrears of £62.73 per worker
  161. Mr Sean Gallacher, trading as Betty Boop Café, West Lothian EH47, failed to pay £558.53 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £186.18 per worker
  162. Woolston Social Club, Southampton SO19, failed to pay £523.13 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £523.13 per worker
  163. Chick Chicken Catford Ltd, Lewisham SE6, failed to pay £507.14 to 6 workers, with average arrears of £84.52 per worker
  164. Restaurant James Sommerin Limited, trading as Restaurant James Sommerin, Vale of Glamorgan CF64, failed to pay £487.57 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £487.57 per worker
  165. Care West Country Limited, trading as The Firs Nursing Home, Taunton Deane TA2 , failed to pay £472.92 to 44 workers, with average arrears of £10.75 per worker
  166. BC Arch Limited, trading as Arch Apprentices, Hammersmith and Fulham W6, failed to pay £461.20 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £461.20 per worker
  167. A Team PH Ltd, trading as Pizza Hut, Croydon SW16, failed to pay £460.69 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £460.69 per worker
  168. SSLink Limited, Mole Valley KT23, failed to pay £459.86 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £459.86 per worker
  169. Southview Leisure Park Limited, East Lindsey PE25, failed to pay £453.75 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £453.75 per worker
  170. The Black Horse Inn Restaurant with Rooms Ltd, trading as The Black Horse Inn, Calderdale HD6, failed to pay £453.59 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £151.20 per worker
  171. Mr Robert Louis Craig, trading as Craig’s Courier Services, Falkirk FK6, failed to pay £447.94 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £447.94 per worker
  172. A&A Valeting Limited, Tamworth B79, failed to pay £442.35 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £221.18 per worker
  173. Davack Limited, trading as Mount Pleasant Care Home, Teignbridge TQ12, failed to pay £435 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £435 per worker
  174. Jash (CW) Limited, trading as Nisa Extra, Coventry CV5, failed to pay £432.20 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £216.10 per worker
  175. Brownlow Enterprises Limited, trading as Ventry Residential Care, Enfield N14, failed to pay £425.14 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £425.14 per worker
  176. Mr Gareth Kinnear, trading as Jacks Auto Care Kare, Fife KY7, failed to pay £422.80 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £422.80 per worker
  177. Haystack Hostels Ltd, City of Edinburgh EH2, failed to pay £408 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £408 per worker
  178. Aydy Dental Care Limited, trading as Paisley Dental Clinic, Renfrewshire PA1, failed to pay £402.63 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £402.63 per worker
  179. The Finesse Collection (DMH) Limited, trading as Donington Manor Hotel, North West Leicestershire DE74, failed to pay £402.31 to 7 workers, with average arrears of £57.47 per worker
  180. It’s Clean Limited, trading as Unit 16, Claro Court Business Centre Unit 16, Harrogate HG1, failed to pay £399.57 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £399.57 per worker
  181. Ms Bhiniben Kashaubhai Modhwadiya, trading as Thorpe Road Convenience Store, Melton LE13, failed to pay £392.12 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £392.12 per worker
  182. Currency Solutions Limited, Southwark SE1, failed to pay £391.17 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £391.17 per worker
  183. Kentsmill Limited, trading as Subway, Birmingham B17, failed to pay £386.99 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £386.99 per worker
  184. R.J. Gook Limited, trading as Chapter One Restaurant Chapter One Restaurant, Bromley BR6, failed to pay £382.93 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £47.87 per worker
  185. Alpha Energy Direct Ltd, Manchester M12, failed to pay £370.13 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £370.13 per worker
  186. Benore Care Limited, trading as Benore Care Home, Fife KY5, failed to pay £367.63 to 41 workers, with average arrears of £8.97 per worker
  187. Care Remedies Limited, Eastbourne BN21, failed to pay £356.33 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £178.17 per worker
  188. Mr Abdul-Kayum Arain, trading as Al-Amin, Cambridge CB1, failed to pay £349.25 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £349.25 per worker
  189. Mr Nicholas James Chan, trading as Riverside Cantonese Restaurant, Cardiff CF11, failed to pay £346.39 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £43.3 per worker
  190. Mr Asa Dhaliwal, Mr Balvir Toor and Mr Pardeep Toor, trading as Wombourne Fish Bar, South Staffordshire WV5, failed to pay £340.31 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £170.16 per worker
  191. BHH Resorts Limited, trading as Barnsdale Hall Hotel, Rutland LE15, failed to pay £324.38 to 10 workers, with average arrears of £32.44 per worker
  192. Stadium Event Company (UK) Ltd, trading as Stadium Events, Leeds LS1, failed to pay £316.79 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £316.79 per worker
  193. Ananda Foods Ltd, North East Derbyshire S18, failed to pay £310.62 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £310.62 per worker
  194. Dr Omran Abbas, trading as The Heathway Dental Surgery, Barking and Dagenham RM10, failed to pay £301.20 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £301.20 per worker
  195. Beti Reilly (Hairstylists) Limited, Glasgow City G2, failed to pay £295.85 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £295.85 per worker
  196. Miss Linda Dykes, trading as Diamond Cleaning (What Can Shine Will Shine), Conwy LL22, failed to pay £294.17 to 11 workers, with average arrears of £26.74 per worker
  197. ARZ Management Limited, Southampton SO14, failed to pay £292.50 to 39 workers, with average arrears of £7.50 per worker
  198. Mr Piotr Antoni Zielinski, trading as Max Polish Shop, Carmarthenshire SA40, failed to pay £285.04 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £95.01 per worker
  199. Mr George Nicholl, trading as Nicholl Plaster Mouldings, Lisburn and Castlereagh BT6, failed to pay £281.70 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £281.70 per worker
  200. Mr Bujar Sejdini, trading as Hand Car Wash of Horsham, Horsham RH12, failed to pay £272.70 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £90.90 per worker
  201. Ms Karen Kennedy-Defaria, trading as Vanity Village, Glasgow City G3, failed to pay £270.03 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £270.03 per worker
  202. Mr Luis Magalhaes, trading as L & M Unisex Hair Salon L & M Unisex Hair Salon, Lambeth SW8, failed to pay £262.50 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £262.50 per worker
  203. H.M.L. Limited, trading as Langley Castle Hotel, Northumberland NE47, failed to pay £262.48 to 7 workers, with average arrears of £37.50 per worker
  204. Innpressive Bars Limited, trading as The Limehouse, North Somerset BS21, failed to pay £260.13 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £260.13 per worker
  205. Blow Salons Limited, St. Helens WA10, failed to pay £259.33 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £129.67 per worker
  206. Oricom Limited, North Ayrshire KA11, failed to pay £259.21 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £129.61 per worker
  207. G.Williams & Son (Butchers) Limited , Gwynedd LL57, failed to pay £257.82 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £257.82 per worker
  208. Newton Fallowell (Lincoln) Limited, Lincoln LN2, failed to pay £255.64 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £255.64 per worker
  209. Wembley Vehicle Deliveries, company changed name from Ace Vehicle Deliveries Limited on 08/12/2017, Kirklees HD3, failed to pay £248.03 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £248.03 per worker
  210. Santa’s Pizza Limited, Burnley BB10, failed to pay £241.12 to 3 worker, with average arrears of £80.37 per worker
  211. Ms Tracey Robertson, trading as Paw Prints, Calderdale HX3, failed to pay £239.89 to 8 workers, with average arrears of £29.99 per worker
  212. J Cleaning & Building Services Ltd, Aberdeenshire AB12, failed to pay £235.20 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £117.60 per worker
  213. Ginger Village Pubs Ltd, Hambleton DL6, failed to pay £233.55 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £233.55 per worker
  214. Care Relief Team Limited, Chesterfield S41, failed to pay £226.80 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £226.80 per worker
  215. Derbyshire County Cricket Club Limited, Derby DE21, failed to pay £225.16 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £225.16 per worker
  216. The Good Food Chain Limited, Stafford ST15, failed to pay £222 to 25 workers, with average arrears of £8.88 per worker
  217. The New Sandon Garage Limited, Cardiff CF24, failed to pay £220.73 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £220.73 per worker
  218. Souk Restaurants Limited, Camden WC2H, failed to pay £217.50 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £217.50 per worker
  219. Pass A Pizza Limited, trading as Domino’s Pizza, Lambeth SW2, failed to pay £213.83 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £106.92 per worker
  220. Heathfield House Nursing Homes Limited, Cherwell OX5, failed to pay £210 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £210 per worker
  221. Papa Dels London Limited, trading as Papa Del’s, Haringey N6, failed to pay £209.32 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £209.32 per worker
  222. Mr Micro Osman Ali, trading as Tesco Hand Car Wash Tesco Hand Car Wash, Barnet NW2, failed to pay £197.62 to 4 workers, with average arrears of £49.41 per worker
  223. Project 360 Property Services Ltd, Leeds LS7, failed to pay £193.65 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £193.65 per worker
  224. Motion People Limited, Leicester LE1, failed to pay £191.25 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £191.25 per worker
  225. Roan Takeaway Food Limited, trading as Blue Water Fish and Chips, Enfield N14, failed to pay £180 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £60 per worker
  226. Cherrybridge Investments Ltd, trading as Cheshire Gap, Cheshire East SK11, failed to pay £176.71 to 2 workers, with average arrears of £88.36 per worker
  227. Chapter One Restaurant Limited, trading as Chapter One Restaurant, Bromley BR6, failed to pay £170.46 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £56.82 per worker (under previous owners)
  228. N & P Cleaning Agency Limited, Wiltshire NE6, failed to pay £163.18 to 19 workers, with average arrears of £8.59 per worker
  229. K.M.H. Communications Limited, Tonbridge and Malling ME20, failed to pay £161.74 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £161.74 per worker
  230. City Group Managed Services Ltd, Preston PR2, failed to pay £154.48 to 19 workers, with average arrears of £8.13 per worker
  231. Coronet Services Limited, company name changed from Coronet Cleaning & Hygiene Services Limited on 14/12/17, North Lanarkshire G68, failed to pay £151.70 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £50.57 per worker
  232. A and Z Restaurant Company Limited, trading as The Chancery, City of London EC4A, failed to pay £148.09 to 3 workers, with average arrears of £49.36 per worker
  233. Lions Property Management Limited, Hackney EC1V, failed to pay £143.96 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £143.96 per worker
  234. Be Free and Fresh Limited, trading as Funky Juice, Hammersmith and Fulham SW6, failed to pay £117.04 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £117.04 per worker
  235. Jepps Care Ltd, Ashfield NG17, failed to pay £116.03 to 7 workers, with average arrears of £16.58 per worker
  236. Owens (Road Services) Limited, Carmarthenshire SA14, failed to pay £112.50 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £112.50 per worker
  237. Standon House Limited, trading as Standon Care Home, Tamworth B79, failed to pay £109.37 to 7 workers, with average arrears of £15.62 per worker
  238. Dog Day Leisure Ltd, trading as Wags Doggy Day Care, Salford M28, failed to pay £104.72 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £104.72 per worker
  239. Mishani Retail Limited, Fife KY8, failed to pay £102.19 to 1 worker, with average arrears of £102.19 per worker
