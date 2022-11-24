Rear Admiral Andy Kyte CB announced as the next Chief of Defence Logistics and Support

RAdm Kyte has had a notable career in logistics covering posts in the Royal Navy, the Defence Support organisation and wider Defence. He will step into the role of CDLS and lead the organisation forward as it seeks to modernise and integrate how Support is delivered.

CDLS heads up the Defence Support organisation, under Strategic Command. As CDLS, RAdm Kyte will be responsible for overseeing the continued implementation of the Defence Support Strategy, the delivery of strategic military logistics and support advice, and as the Functional Owner developing, cohering and assuring support across Defence.

General Sir James Hockenhull, Commander United Kingdom Strategic Command said:

“I am pleased to announce RAdm Andrew Kyte’s appointment as the next Chief of Defence Support and Logistics, Defence Support organisation, in the rank of Vice Admiral. He will bring a unique insight as he steps into the role with a broad range of experience. Defence Support is a vital part of Strategic Command and wider Defence. I look forward to working with Andy going forward.”

Current CDLS, Lt Gen Richard Wardlaw, said:

“Having played a central role in the creation of the Defence Support organisation and been intimately involved in the development of the Defence Support Strategy, RAdm Kyte’s appointment as the next Chief of Defence Logistics and Support is to be celebrated. Andy will bring an innate appreciation of the challenges faced and as part of Strategic Command, the insights and experience required to drive forward the continued modernisation of Support”.

On his appointment, RAdm Kyte CB said:

“I am delighted and incredibly proud to have been selected as the next Chief of Defence Logistics and Support. It is a huge honour to be able to lead the organisation into the future and take forward Defence Support’s ambitious agenda as it seeks to modernise the delivery of Support”.