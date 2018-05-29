Reappointments to the Review Body on Senior Salaries

Dr Martin Read, Sir Adrian Johns and Dr Peter Westaway have been reappointed to the Senior Salaries Review Body ( SSRB ), with Dr Read continuing in his role as Chair. The SSRB provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and senior ministers on the pay of many of the nation’s top public servants. The appointments are all for a further term of approximately 3 years with immediate effect.

Biographies

Dr Martin Read, CBE, MA, DPhil, FIET

Martin Read is Chairman of Laird plc, of the two government companies which manage contracts and payments under the electricity market reform programme (the Low Carbon Contracts Company and the Electricity Settlements Company) and of the Remuneration Consultants Group. He is also a non-executive director of Lloyd’s of London. Martin was chief executive of international IT services company Logica from 1993 to 2007 and has served as a non-executive director on the boards of invensys, Aegis Group, British Airways, Siemens Holdings, Boots, ASDA and the UK Government Efficiency and Reform Board. He was chairman of the Remuneration Committees at Invensys, British Airways and Boots. He has been a senior adviser to private equity firms Candover and Actis and to Indian technology companies HCL and Zensar. He led UK government reviews on back office operations and IT across the public sector (2008/9) and management information (2012).

Sir Adrian Johns, KCB, CBE, DL

Adrian Johns served for 35 years in the Royal Navy specialising as a helicopter pilot and flying instructor but also commanding 5 times at sea in ships ranging from a minesweeper to HMS OCEAN, Britain’s largest warship at the time. He was Head of the Fleet Air Arm for 5 years and retired from the Navy in the rank of Vice-Admiral as Second Sea Lord and Commander-in-Chief Naval Home Command in 2008. In his final appointment he was responsible for all aspects of HR, remuneration, recruiting, training, and career management for the naval service. Following retirement from active service he was Governor and Commander-in-Chief, Gibraltar from 2009 to 2013. He has a variety of charitable interests, is patron of a number of Veterans’ Associations, and is a Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London.

Dr Peter Westaway, DPhil

Dr Peter Westaway is chief economist and head of investment strategy for Vanguard Asset Management, Europe. He meets with clients and writes articles to provide Vanguard’s perspective on economic issues and longerterm investment strategy implications. Dr. Westaway was previously chief economist, Europe, for Nomura International and a senior official at the Bank of England where he conducted analysis on the economy and financial markets and the economy for the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England. He also provided analysis and input to HM Treasury’s “Five Tests Assessment” in 2002-2003 of whether the UK should adopt the euro.

Dr. Westaway earned a Ph.D. in economics and a Master of Philosophy in control engineering and operational research from the University of Cambridge, and a B.Sc in mathematics and economics from the University of York.

Further information

Further details of the roles are available on the Centre for Public Appointments website.