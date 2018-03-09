Reappointment to the School Teachers’ Review Body

Sir Robert Burgess has been reappointed as a member of the School Teachers’ Review Body ( STRB ) for a second 3-year term to end in November 2021.

Jeanne Watson has been reappointed for an additional 1-year term to end in October 2018.

School Teachers’ Review Body

The STRB provides independent advice to the government on pay and conditions for teachers and school leaders in England and Wales.

Appointments process

The reappointments have been made in line with the Governance Code on public appointments.

Biographies

Sir Robert Burgess

Sir Robert was the Vice Chancellor of the University of Leicester until September 2014. He previously held a number of roles at the University of Warwick, including Senior Pro Vice Chancellor, Founding Director of the Centre for Educational Development, Appraisal and Research (a cross faculty research centre), and Professor of Sociology.

He has had experience on several national committees, including the Board of the British Library and the Higher Education Academy Board. He is the Chair of GSM London’s Governing Body (GSM London provide industry led vocational business programmes) and Chair of the NatCen Social Research Board. He was knighted in 2010 for services to higher education locally and nationally.

Jeanne Watson

Jeanne Watson was a secondary headteacher for 22 years. Her experience includes 16 years as the headteacher of The Brooksbank School in Calderdale, an 11 to 18 academy, as well as 2 positions as the Executive Headteacher in schools requiring support. Jeanne has also worked as the Chair of Calderdale Secondary Heads Association with responsibility for school-to-school improvement, and she has extensive experience of partnership working, headteacher training and local authority management.