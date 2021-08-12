Reappointment of Member of the Churches Conservation Trust: 12 August 2021

The Queen has approved the re-appointment of Miss Carol Pyrah as a Member of the Churches Conservation Trust for a second term until 31st March 2024.

Background

Carol Pyrah is currently Executive Director of Historic Coventry Trust, an entrepreneurial heritage development trust. Previously she was Assistant Director of Planning at Historic England, formerly English Heritage, where she spent over two decades in various senior roles. An archaeologist by training, she has had a longstanding interest and involvement in churches and their conservation, ranging from her previous role as founding editor of Church Archaeology (the journal of the Society for Church Archaeology) to being a current member of the Cathedrals Fabric Commission for England.

Carol was first appointed Member of the Churches Conservation Trust in 2018.