Reappointment of 56 Members Parole Board Members

The Secretary of State has approved the reappointment of the following 56 members to the Parole Board. Their tenures will all end on 30 September 2020.

The 56 Parole Board Members comprise of 18 Judicial, 34 Independent, 3 Psychologist, and 1 Psychiatrist member.

Independent member

The Secretary of State has approved the extension of the appointments for the following members:

From 1 August 2018 until 30 September 2023 of: Stephanie McIntosh.

From 30 September 2018 until 30 September 2020:

Pamela Baldwin

Paul Cavadino

Peter Coltman

Michael Crewe

Geoff Crowe

Victoria Doughty

Margaret Dunne

Stewart Eldon

Annalise Elliott

Sue Finn

Kevin Green

John Holt

Jane Horwood

Rebecca Hunt

Chitra Karve

Mark Lacey

Susan Lewis

Bryan McAlley

Tom Millest

Steve Murphy

Steve Pepper

Jenny Portway

Bernard Postles

Sue Power

Colin Reeve

Jennifer Rogers

Sally Rowen

Nigel Stone

Jennie Sugden

Kay Terry

Jo Thompson

Rose Thompson

Alan Whiffin

Judicial members

The Secretary of State has approved the extension of the appointments for the following members:

From 27 September 2018 until 30 September 2022: Roderick Evans

From 27 September 2018 until 30 September 2022: Clive Million and Tony Mitchell

The Secretary of State has approved the extension of the appointments from 30 September 2018 until 30 September 2020:

Anthony Bate

Martin Beddoe

Graham Cottle

Geoffrey Kamil

Louise Kamill

Bruce McIntyre

Anne Molyneux

Richard O’Rorke

Jeremy Roberts

Patrick Robertshaw

John Rubery

Anthony Rumbelow

Leslie Spittle

Graham White

Scott Wolstenholme

Psychiatrist member

The Secretary of State has approved the extension of the appointment from 30 September 2018 until 30 September 2020: Mike Isweran

Psychologist members

The Secretary of State has approved the extension of the appointments from 30 September 2018 until 30 September 2020:

Roisin Hall

Joanne Lackenby

Helen Trinder

The Parole Board is an independent court like body, whose main aim is to protect the public by risk assessing prisoners to decide whether they can be safely released into the community. Our decisions are of critical importance to victims, individual prisoners and their families, but also have a wider role to play in contributing to the prison reform process while maintaining public confidence in the justice system. JAC Commissioners are appointed by Her Majesty the Queen on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor.

Appointments and re-appointments to the Parole Board are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. These appointments have been made in line with the Commissioner’s Code of Practice for Ministerial Appointments to Public Bodies.

The Parole Board was established by the Criminal Justice Act 1967. It is an Executive Non- Departmental Public Body sponsored by the MoJ.