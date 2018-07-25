News story
Reappointment of 56 Members Parole Board Members
The Secretary of State has announced the reappointment of 56 Parole Board Members.
The Secretary of State has approved the reappointment of the following 56 members to the Parole Board. Their tenures will all end on 30 September 2020.
The 56 Parole Board Members comprise of 18 Judicial, 34 Independent, 3 Psychologist, and 1 Psychiatrist member.
Independent member
The Secretary of State has approved the extension of the appointments for the following members:
From 1 August 2018 until 30 September 2023 of: Stephanie McIntosh.
From 30 September 2018 until 30 September 2020:
- Pamela Baldwin
- Paul Cavadino
- Peter Coltman
- Michael Crewe
- Geoff Crowe
- Victoria Doughty
- Margaret Dunne
- Stewart Eldon
- Annalise Elliott
- Sue Finn
- Kevin Green
- John Holt
- Jane Horwood
- Rebecca Hunt
- Chitra Karve
- Mark Lacey
- Susan Lewis
- Bryan McAlley
- Tom Millest
- Steve Murphy
- Steve Pepper
- Jenny Portway
- Bernard Postles
- Sue Power
- Colin Reeve
- Jennifer Rogers
- Sally Rowen
- Nigel Stone
- Jennie Sugden
- Kay Terry
- Jo Thompson
- Rose Thompson
- Alan Whiffin
Judicial members
The Secretary of State has approved the extension of the appointments for the following members:
From 27 September 2018 until 30 September 2022: Roderick Evans
From 27 September 2018 until 30 September 2022: Clive Million and Tony Mitchell
Judicial members
The Secretary of State has approved the extension of the appointments from 30 September 2018 until 30 September 2020:
- Anthony Bate
- Martin Beddoe
- Graham Cottle
- Geoffrey Kamil
- Louise Kamill
- Bruce McIntyre
- Anne Molyneux
- Richard O’Rorke
- Jeremy Roberts
- Patrick Robertshaw
- John Rubery
- Anthony Rumbelow
- Leslie Spittle
- Graham White
- Scott Wolstenholme
Psychiatrist member
The Secretary of State has approved the extension of the appointment from 30 September 2018 until 30 September 2020: Mike Isweran
Psychologist members
The Secretary of State has approved the extension of the appointments from 30 September 2018 until 30 September 2020:
- Roisin Hall
- Joanne Lackenby
- Helen Trinder
The Parole Board is an independent court like body, whose main aim is to protect the public by risk assessing prisoners to decide whether they can be safely released into the community. Our decisions are of critical importance to victims, individual prisoners and their families, but also have a wider role to play in contributing to the prison reform process while maintaining public confidence in the justice system. JAC Commissioners are appointed by Her Majesty the Queen on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor.
Appointments and re-appointments to the Parole Board are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. These appointments have been made in line with the Commissioner’s Code of Practice for Ministerial Appointments to Public Bodies.
The Parole Board was established by the Criminal Justice Act 1967. It is an Executive Non- Departmental Public Body sponsored by the MoJ.