Readout of PM's call with Mohammed bin Salman: 2 September 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman this evening.

He reiterated the importance of the UK’s close relationship with Saudi Arabia and stressed our commitment to strengthening UK-KSA trade and investment.

They also discussed the crisis in Yemen and support for the work of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths.

The Prime Minister thanked Mohammed Bin Salman for his leadership at the G20 on the global response to coronavirus, and looked forward to the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit.