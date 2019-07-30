Readout of PM call with the First Minister for Wales: 30 July 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister met the First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford in Cardiff today. They spoke about the importance of the Union of the four nations of the UK and support for farmers in Wales.

The PM set out how the UK will be leaving the EU on October 31st, come what may, and said he would seek to work with the Welsh Government and other Devolved Administrations, to make sure communities across the UK are ready to maximise on the opportunities that Brexit will bring.