Readout of PM call with Prime Minister Trudeau: 26 July 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This evening the Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, who congratulated him on his new role.

The two leaders discussed the importance of the UK-Canada relationship and the values shared by both countries. In particular, Prime Minister Johnson underlined the importance of the rules-based international system, human rights and media freedom - following the successful conference co-hosted by the UK and Canada earlier this month.

On Brexit, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of the UK’s international friendships as we leave the EU. Prime Minister Trudeau pledged to work with the UK to achieve a smooth transition to a UK-Canada free trade agreement.

The two leaders looked forward to meeting again at the G7 Summit in Biarritz in August.