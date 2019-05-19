Press release
Readout of PM call with Prime Minister Morrison: 19 May 2019
A Downing Street spokesperson said:
The Prime Minister spoke to Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison to congratulate him on his election victory.
Prime Minister Morrison welcomed the strong bilateral relationship with the UK, and the leaders looked forward to continuing the close cooperation between our countries.
They also discussed the opportunities for engagement in the months ahead, including upcoming talks between our Foreign and Defence Ministers.
The leaders looked forward to meeting again at the next opportunity.