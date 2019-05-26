Readout of PM call with Prime Minister Modi: 25 May 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his success in the election.

The leaders agreed that the election was a significant exercise in democracy and that the authorities should be commended for delivering it so efficiently.

They also discussed the upcoming Cricket World Cup which the UK will host in June and July, and the passion for the sport that is shared between our two countries.

Both leaders looked forward to continuing the close cooperation between our countries, including at the G20 Summit in Osaka next month.