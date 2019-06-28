Readout of meeting between PM Theresa May and President Putin at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister met President Putin at the G20.

She told the President that there cannot be a normalisation of our bilateral relationship until Russia stops the irresponsible and destabilising activity that threatens the UK and its allies - including hostile interventions in other countries, disinformation and cyber attacks – which undermine Russia’s standing in the world.

The Prime Minister said that the use of a deadly nerve agent on the streets of Salisbury formed part of a wider pattern of unacceptable behaviour and was a truly despicable act that led to the death of a British citizen, Dawn Sturgess. She was clear that the UK has irrefutable evidence that Russia was behind the attack - based on painstaking investigations and cooperation with our allies.

She said that this behaviour could never be repeated and that the UK wants to see the two individuals responsible brought to justice.

The Prime Minister underlined that we remain open to a different relationship, but for that to happen the Russian government must choose a different path.

The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to unequivocally defend liberal democracy and protect the human rights and equality of all groups, including LGBT people.

As two permanent members of the UN Security Council, they also discussed issues of global concern, including the importance of keeping Iran in the nuclear deal and the need for President Putin to restrain Assad’s assault on Idlib. The Prime Minister underlined that the UK would respond firmly to any further use of chemical weapons by the regime.

She also said that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are deeply concerning and that for any progress to be made there needs to be a deescalation in the conflict and the release of the 24 Ukrainian servicemen whose vessels were forcibly seized in the Black Sea.