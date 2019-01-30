Readout from PM Business Council: 30 January 2019

This afternoon, the Prime Minister hosted the first meeting of her Industrial, Manufacturing and Infrastructure Business Council at Downing Street.

The council, co-chaired by Sir Roger Carr, Chairman of BAE Systems and Ian Davis, Chairman of Rolls Royce, is one of five business councils formed by the Prime Minister to advise on how to create the best business conditions in the UK after its leaves the EU.

Business Secretary Greg Clark and Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill also joined the meeting.

The Prime Minister welcomed the members of the council, who represent companies from industries including automotive, energy and advanced manufacturing. She also provided an update on Brexit, following the votes on the next steps in the Commons.

They discussed a range of opportunities and policy issues that are critical to these industries and spoke about how we can work together to implement change that will improve the productivity and competitiveness of companies of all sizes across the UK.

Areas of discussion included skills and training, both in the workplace and in education, and the role of technology in improving productivity, infrastructure and investment. They also spoke about the importance of engaging with young people about business and its importance on their lives and our economy.

All looked ahead to exploring and taking forward their ideas further before their next meeting.

Members: