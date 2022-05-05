RE:ACT to provide 500 Games Responders for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The RE:ACT Games Responders will be drawn from its member community, which consists predominantly of military veterans and emergency services personnel. They will bring their skills in public engagement to support the security workforce at four venues, helping to make Birmingham 2022 a safe and memorable experience for everyone attending.

Birmingham 2022 will take place across the West Midlands from 28 July to 8 August 2022 and will be the largest sporting and cultural event ever held in the area. The Games is expected to welcome over one million spectators and attract a global audience of over 1.5 billion.

RE:ACT has been assisting the NHS to help relieve pressure on critical services. During the height of the pandemic, RE:ACT maintained its rapid response for 449 consecutive days, supporting frontline organisations and vulnerable communities. It continues to give its support to UK resilience, whilst also preparing to return to international disaster response after two years focusing on supporting the UK through the pandemic.

Toby Wicks, RE:ACT Chief Executive, said:

This is a super opportunity for RE:ACT to demonstrate the capability of our outstanding community at a high-profile event. We’re used to operating under pressure in harsh environments, so this is well within our expertise and comes at an exciting time as we’re learning and growing as an organisation. “We’re always looking to welcome new team members into our organisation, and we’d encourage people to sign-up through our website.

This is a serious task and it’s great that our teams will be able to show their strengths in a different context. We’re thrilled to play our part in helping make Birmingham 2022 a great success and I know our Games Responders are excited to be involved.

General Sir Nick Parker, RE:ACT Chair, said:

We are delighted to be supporting Birmingham 2022. After my experience providing military support to security at London 2012, it will be a great privilege for RE:ACT Responders, who include highly committed veterans and members of the emergency services, to play a part in making this a sporting event to remember.

Nick Knight, Birmingham 2022 Director of Security, said:

Being a veteran myself, and understanding the hardships our military personnel endure upon leaving the military, any opportunity to showcase veterans’ skills, mindset and discipline is an opportunity we cannot miss. This partnership with RE:ACT is innovative and groundbreaking as it has never been considered in previous Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham 2022 have signed up to the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme and have achieved the Bronze award so this initiative demonstrates our commitment to those who have loyally served our country and now seek future opportunities.

RE:ACT members will receive training and recognised qualifications, enabling them to deploy during the Games to recognised Security Industry standards. The qualifications, and more importantly the operational experience of deploying during the Games, gives them as individuals and as a team, huge legacy employment opportunities, enabling them to make that transition from military to civilian life with greater ease.

I am excited to welcome RE:ACT on board and cannot wait for them to get involved in the delivery of the games and truly showcasing their talents in what will be a safe and successful Games.

Darren Hall, Chief Operating Officer of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said:

We are proud to be partnering with RE:ACT as they become an Official Military Veteran Provider for Birmingham 2022. Their wealth of experience and refined skills in public engagement and security will be invaluable in ensuring the safety and enjoyment of our spectators at four venues during game time.

About RE:ACT

RE:ACT is a humanitarian response organisation, operating in the UK and overseas. RE:ACT specialises in high tempo, dynamic and complex environments, rapidly deploying to provide urgent assistance to people in need.

During Covid, RE:ACT provided critical support to frontline organisations and vulnerable communities, including with PPE and emergency food distribution, mortuary assistance, support to critical care staff in NHS hospitals and community testing and mass vaccination centres.

RE:ACT has deployed teams in response to complex disasters in Nepal, Indonesia, The Bahamas and Mozambique, working closely with affected communities, as well as regional and international humanitarian actors, including the UN.

Visit re-act.org.uk to find out more.