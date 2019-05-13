Re-appointment of Attorney General for Northern Ireland

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Karen Bradley, today announced the reappointment of Mr John F Larkin QC to the position of Attorney General for Northern Ireland.

The reappointment is for a limited period of 13 months, commencing on 24 May 2019 until 30 June 2020.

The Secretary of State said:

My absolute priority is to see the restoration of the Executive at the earliest opportunity.

In the interim my responsibility is to ensure good governance and stable public services in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland.

The Attorney General for Northern Ireland is an independent law officer and the Chief legal adviser to the Northern Ireland Executive for both civil and criminal matters. In the absence of an Executive, it is vital that we ensure stability and continuity.

That is why I have extended Mr Larkin’s appointment for a further limited period of 13 months.

Mr Larkin’s Biography

Mr Larkin was educated at St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School and at Queen’s University Belfast. He was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in Michaelmas Term 1986 and later to the Bar of Ireland. Between 1989 and 1991 he was Reid Professor of Criminal Law in Trinity College Dublin.

He took silk in Michaelmas term 2001. Following the transfer of policing and criminal justice powers to Northern Ireland, he was first appointed as Attorney General for Northern Ireland on 24 May 2010 a position he has held since then.

Notes to Editors

The Northern Ireland (Executive Formation and Exercise of Functions) Act 2018 (as amended) provides that the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland can make appointments to the position of Attorney General for Northern Ireland.

The person appointed to this position must be a member of the Bar of Northern Ireland of at least ten years standing or a solicitor of the Court of Judicature of at least ten years standing. There are no restrictions to the number of terms an individual may serve.

Prior to reappointing Mr Larkin, the Secretary of State consulted with the Advocate Media enquiries should be addressed to The Executive Office Press Office Telephone: 028 9037 8151 Email: info@executiveoffice-ni.gov.uk