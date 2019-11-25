Queen's Speech date

Parliament was dissolved at 00.01 Wednesday 6 November, ahead of the General Election on Thursday 12 December.

The new Parliament will be summoned to meet on Tuesday 17 December, when the business will be the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of members.

Should this Prime Minister return, the State Opening of Parliament and the Queen’s Speech will follow on Thursday 19 December.

The State Opening of Parliament will take place with reduced ceremonial elements, as was the case following the early general election in 2017.

This is due both to the early general election and the proximity of the State Opening to Christmas.

If there is a change of Government following the Election it is anticipated that the Queen’s Speech would be in January on a more usual timetable; but this would be a matter for the incoming administration.